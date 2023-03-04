Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

My brother Bob celebrated his 73rd birthday a week ago, the last 16 of which were celebrated in Heaven, and on Earth by those of us he left behind. I was the oldest of five brothers. Bob was second.

Because of the closeness of our ages and other family dynamics, Bob and I were very close. His early death was a terrible blow. As I posted a memorial message on Facebook, I was unexpectedly overcome, sobbing aloud as I typed how much I miss him every day.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

