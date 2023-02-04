Trump’s border wall cost taxpayers $46 million per mile. Wyoming State Sen. Larry Hicks wants Wyoming taxpayers to contribute $5 million for border wall construction in Arizona and Texas. Even before the recent inflation, that would buy less than one-tenth of a mile.
Why not give it to Texas, Arizona and Florida anyway? The money is in the bank, and apparently there’s no need for that $5 million in Hicks’ own district or anywhere else in Wyoming, right?
On a YouTube video of the Appropriations Committee’s debate over Hicks’ proposal, the testimony and the 3-2 vote to approve the bill was followed, ironically, by an ad seeking donations for UNICEF’s work to feed children whose parents are fleeing violence and seeking refuge. Our $5 million could be better used for these kids. But supporting humanitarian efforts wouldn’t appeal to stunt performers like Larry Hicks.
There are two kinds of people in Wyoming politics these days. Some build walls, others build bridges. The Wyoming Legislature is comprised of mostly those who build walls.
They build walls between low-income families and necessary health care. They build walls between teachers and parents, between librarians and book burners, between those who believe in the separation of church and state and others who pray the U.S. will become a theocracy.
They build walls between the LGBTQ+ community and those who think big government determines who we love, between the God of Creation and those who think humans choose their own gender, between climate change science and the economic interests of those who profit from environmental destruction, between moderate Republicans and the extreme right.
In today’s political climate, walls are more popular than bridges, though bridges alone allow communities to move forward. Any fool can build a wall. It takes political courage to build a bridge. Moreover, it’s easier to build walls when the purpose is to exclude those whose skin color differs from that of the builders.
The MAGA crowd tells us we shouldn’t be helping others when we have people in need in America. Then they spend $5 million on the wall instead of helping people in Wyoming.
During committee deliberations, Hicks referred to his victims as “illegal aliens,” with no sense of how the use of that term displays ignorance and prejudice.
Hicks and Sens. Anderson and Salazar, two committee members who backed SF 166, and the governor all self-identify as Christians, when they are really Christian Nationalists. Thankfully, it was the Pharaoh and none of them at the gate when Mary, Joseph and Jesus asked for asylum in Egypt to avoid Herod’s sword.
Asylum seekers are not here illegally. Walls cannot legally keep them out. Civilized people understand the need to protect those that Jesus called “the least of these, our brothers and sisters” when government seeks to harm or kill them. That is why U.S. and federal law afford a right to them to be here to seek asylum.
These are the human beings Elie Wiesel spoke of when he said, as he received the Nobel Peace Prize, “When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant.”
That’s a humanitarian’s view of the world, but not that of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, who dispatched a staffer to assure the committee he supports using Wyoming tax dollars to build that one-tenth of a mile of the border wall.
Gov. Gordon demonstrated disdain for “human lives that are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy” by making sure Wyoming is the only state in the nation refusing to resettle refugees. Even Texas, Arizona and Florida resettle refugees, even as they inhumanely bus asylum seekers to blue states like pawns on a chess board.
Hicks and Gordon think you should pick up the tab for that political stunt. Gordon’s office was the bill’s sole supporter during the hearing on SF 166. Every other citizen who spoke opposed the bill, citing Christian teachings, which proved insufficient in overcoming the bigotry that one-tenth of a mile of the wall represents.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.