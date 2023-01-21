Another Martin Luther King Day disrespected by the Wyoming Legislature.
Black writer Jarvis DeBerry observes MLK Day is when “you hear people whose views would have in no way aligned with a living Martin Luther King Jr. pay insipid praise to the martyr. They’ll say King had courage, but won’t say why he needed it.”
The Legislature refuses to give King’s legacy that much lip service.
It’s a curious thing. Using the motto “the Equality State” imposes no sense of responsibility on most of Wyoming’s elected officials to actually be the Equality State. It’s as though calling oneself a Christian would impose no obligation to actually be a Christian. Calling yourself something without being that thing is fundamentally dishonest.
The Wyoming Legislature intentionally and with malice aforethought refuses to honor the legacy of Dr. King by choosing to meet on King’s birthday. However, they do shut down the following Monday. We see them, and we know what they’re doing and why.
The Legislature never wanted to acknowledge Dr. King’s legacy. After years of resistance, Wyoming was the next-to-last to do so. The compromise they demanded was designed to dilute emphasis on King by calling it “Martin Luther King Jr./Wyoming Equality Day.”
The sleight of hand caused some to think they were honoring King while cynically adding language assuring insiders Wyoming would never be what it calls itself. Instead, it earned the right to be called “the Inequality State.”
In 2000, 11 of Wyoming’s most eminent historians were commissioned to determine the biggest news stories of the 20th century. Wyoming was, by then, 110 years old. Thus, the 20th century comprised nearly all of the history of the state.
The number one story of the century was determined to be the failure of Wyoming to treat women fairly. Among the other nine was Wyoming’s unjust treatment of minorities, e.g., Heart Mountain and the Black 14 tragedy. These historians included an altogether separate category for the poor treatment of Indigenous peoples.
It was an honest assessment of the dominant attitudes of the vast majority of Wyoming people from 1890 to this very day. When the Legislature passed a law establishing what they called “Martin Luther King Jr./Wyoming Equality Day,” they were saying something like “you know what we think about women and people of color? That’s also what we think of Martin Luther King. If you think for a moment we will honor his legacy, you don’t know us.”
This is what institutional racism looks like. Most state employees have the day off, as do city and federal government workers and banks and others. But the Legislature that created the holiday requires its staff, lobbyists and some state employees to be at their beck and call that day.
The intentionality is blatant. This is the most anti-equality Legislature in Wyoming history. These people are committed to ending gender studies at the University of Wyoming. They target transgender people’s health care while working to ban books they worry might provide support for people who aren’t their same skin color, gender or sexual orientation. Wyoming is among the last states unwilling to protect vulnerable people from hate crimes.
They are the heirs of a history including the Chinese Massacre, lynchings, Heart Mountain, the Black 14, the drive to build a prison for immigrants and the murder of Matthew Shepard. One member argues “there was another side to slavery” that should be taught alongside the abuses.
These pols think the world needs more cowboys and less diversity.
In the beginning, the founders thought Wyoming would thrive by calling itself the Equality State. They planted seeds of diversity when they became first to allow women to vote. Some of that seed fell on rocky places, where it did not have much soil. It sprang up quickly but died because the soil was shallow. Other seeds of diversity fell among thorns, which grew up and choked the plants.
As the Gospel of Matthew says, “This people’s heart has become calloused.”