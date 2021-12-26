Rifling through some old papers, I encountered a candidate questionnaire Teno Roncalio filled out for his 1972 re-election campaign. Asked to summarize his political beliefs, the last Democrat Wyoming ever elected to Congress responded.
“There’s nothing wrong with our great nation that cannot be cured by a return to the basic disciplines of a free people in a civilized world.”
Half a century later, the absence of those basic disciplines brings us to the cusp of a new year that holds the potential to bring worse political violence than the country witnessed last January. We are looking on the pending destruction of what was once a “shining city on the hill,” as America was called by John Winthrop in the 1600s and Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Regan in more approximate times.
As we face what may be an existential election year, the shine is tarnished and in danger of losing its gloss forever. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock said it well. “We make a terrible mistake if we act as though these are normal times.”
As if to prove Roncalio and Warnock’s points, we now learn from WyoFile.com that Frank Eathorne, chairman of Wyoming’s super-majority party, is a member of the Oath Keepers, a radical militia network with what the Washington Post calls “an apocalyptic vision of the U.S. government careening toward totalitarianism.” It’s where many right-wing law enforcement officers like Eathorne go to further conspiracy theories and engage in anti-democracy behavior.
Think about that. The political party that controls Wyoming’s entire congressional delegation, all five statewide elected offices, and 90% of the Legislature is led by a member of a group whose members face criminal charges for their alleged participation the Jan. 6 attempted coup.
Eathorne admits he was there that day, but denies entering the Capitol. Why would anyone believe that from a man who swears his loyalties to Donald Trump and the Oath Keepers?
The Anti-Defamation League reports, “Members of the Oath Keepers have been arrested in connection with a wide range of criminal activities, including various firearms violations, conspiracy to impede federal workers, possession of explosives and threatening public officials.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center studies domestic terrorism. Their conclusion? “The Oath Keepers, which claims tens of thousands of present and former law enforcement officials and military veterans as members, is one of the largest far-right antigovernment groups in the U.S. today.”
Wyoming Republicans should ask themselves, “How can we align ourselves with a party whose leader finds his basic principles aligned with such people?”
Turns out the Oath Keepers are poor secret keepers. According to WyoFile.com, an organization called “Distributed Denial of Secrets” made public some of Oath Keeper’s secret documents, including membership lists. Lo and behold, there was the name of the chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, along with 200 other Wyoming names, including former GOP gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes.
Read it and weep: https://wyofile.com/whistleblower-list-names-wyo-gop-chair-others-as-oath-keepers/.
Never is heard a discouraging word from Gov. Gordon, Sens. Barrasso or Lummis, or any of the Republicans who crossed their fingers and took an oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.
That eerie silence you hear is the sound of Wyoming Republicans willing to watch democracy die. They are more afraid of the right-wing radicals than doing what is right. Their party censures Republicans they think too moderate, but apparently one can’t be too radical for these folks.
They booted Liz Cheney because she’s courageous enough to tell the truth at a time when the truth is anathema to many Wyoming Republicans. They censured one fellow GOP member for founding a nonpartisan PAC aimed at increasing female representation in public office.
This party was once chaired by principled people like Stan Hathaway and Jack Speight. Today, their leader moonlights as a member of the Oath Keepers.
Where are leaders who thought, like Teno, that there’s nothing wrong with our great nation that cannot be cured by a return to the basic disciplines of a free people in a civilized world?