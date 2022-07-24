Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

Why do decent Wyoming Republicans tolerate a member of the Oath Keepers chairing their party? Frank Eathorne’s membership in that extremist group doesn’t only define him. It defines you, as well.

Have you not heard who the Oath Keepers are? After the recent January 6 Select Committee hearings, it’s been in all the newspapers and on all but one cable TV outlet.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

