Why do decent Wyoming Republicans tolerate a member of the Oath Keepers chairing their party? Frank Eathorne’s membership in that extremist group doesn’t only define him. It defines you, as well.
Have you not heard who the Oath Keepers are? After the recent January 6 Select Committee hearings, it’s been in all the newspapers and on all but one cable TV outlet.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes recruited members from the ranks of veterans, first responders and law enforcement. That’s where he found Eathorne, and Eathorne’s undisciplined record as a cop made him the perfect recruit.
Eathorne attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, and, though he initially denied it, evidence surfaced indicating that he was likely on the Capitol grounds during the riot. Stay tuned. The investigation continues.
It is difficult to imagine that he didn’t participate with his brethren Oath Keepers. More than 20 of them are now facing serious criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection, including seditious conspiracy.
Did Eathorne bring weapons to the rally? Some Oath Keepers did. A witness who once worked for the Oath Keepers spoke about armaments the antigovernment group allegedly brought to Virginia, near Washington, D.C., ahead of the 1/6 riot. He described the gallows rioters built outside the Capitol, believed to be part of a plot to assassinate Mike Pence.
He graphically described the violent tendencies of the Oath Keepers, their racism, Holocaust deniers among them, and plans to target politicians for death in the same way U.S. soldiers targeted Al Qaeda after Sept. 11, 2001. They asked him to create a deck of cards featuring the pictures of targets. Hillary Clinton was to be the “Queen of Hearts.”
Wyoming Republicans have a “Fatal Attraction” to all things Trump. Remember that harrowing 1987 movie and how it ended? Just like Michael Douglas’s character, decent Wyoming Republicans have been messing around with the Alexes (Glenn Close) of the political world. They’ve been unfaithful to good Republicans.
Trumpublicans have been messing around on their beloved spouse, the Republic. But then, she’s has grown old, having recently celebrated a 246th birthday. After that long, wandering eyes have been known to covet a new romance. There he was. Donald Trump. A conspiracy theorist’s, white supremacist’s dream come true. A fatal attraction.
Initially, loyal Republicans tried to break it off. Trumpers stalked and threatened them, intimidating and censuring them. They threw them under the bus and out of the party. All that’s left are radical mistresses with a fatal attraction to conspiracy theories and white supremacy who are willing to metaphorically kill the family’s pet rabbit.
It was inevitable. Infidelity led to pregnancy. Thanks to the reactionary Supreme Court, the pregnancy couldn’t be terminated despite severe fetal deformities. The offspring looks nothing like the Founding Fathers. Not one of the vaunted heroes of the Wyoming Republican family recognized the spawn of this union. None would have accepted their beloved choosing a man like Eathorne to carry its banner.
This child has no resemblance to Frank Barrett, Cliff Hansen, Milward or Alan Simpson, Stan Hathaway, Malcolm Wallop, Thyra Thomson, Jim Griffith Senior or Junior, or any other GOP leader who believed in free elections and the rule of law. The “child” does, however, resemble John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis.
The movie “Fatal Attraction” ended with the unfaithful husband and devoted wife walking away arm in arm. It was hardly a happy ending, coming after death and destruction, including a frightening scene leaving viewers wondering whether the adulterer husband could save the faithful spouse from his mistress.
With no sequel, who knows whether the wayward husband took responsibility for the sordid episode. Likewise, we don’t know if the Wyoming Republican Party will take responsibility for fatal attraction to disloyal insurrectionists.
As with all bad movies, this one will eventually end, and the credits will roll across the screen. Then we will know whether good guys or bad guys prevailed. It all depends on whether patriotic Republicans save that rabbit.