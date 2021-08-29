You couldn’t help but notice obituary pages in the last several months. Mostly people I never knew, too many I did. Now they say life expectancy is a bit more than 76 years as I celebrate my 73rd birthday.
But what about my things? I realize I can’t take them with me but what are my children going to do with them?
Looking around my home, I see things no one will ever appreciate, much less need or even want, except for me. Yet many of them, I cannot live without. For starters, I can hear my son and daughter saying, “Why do you think dad had this Jameson shot glass sitting on his desk with a pen in it?
Well, let me tell you. The Jameson shot glass is a reminder of the romantic trips my wife and I took to Ireland where we bought that shot little glass. The fountain pen in it is there because that’s the way I keep the ink flowing to the tip.
Now, who would know that when I am gone? I see a trash can in the future of that little shot glass. The same fate awaits a framed photo on the wall next to my desk. It is kind of weird if you don’t know its history. It’s a macabre depiction of the face of a woman with shadowy figures of buildings and sky in the background.
My heirs won’t likely remember it is a photo I took through the window of a chic furniture store in Paris. The back of the chair is the face of a woman. She is surrounded by reflections off the glass of sky and classic Paris buildings in the background. It’s a photo of memories. But when I leave this Earth, all those memories will go with me.
There are other, more mundane items my children will never appreciate. There are the long, thin pieces of wood I use to deny my robotic vacuum cleaner entry to spaces I don’t want it to go. They are critically important to me. To others, not so much. They are headed for the post-Rodger trash can.
And who will ever know that bird feeder hanging on the tree in the backyard depends on finding the small nail in the crook of two branches in order to hold the feeder in place? Sorry, sparrows of the future.
Woe to my books. No one will know how much I relied on perhaps 10-15 of those books to write columns and sermons. The books that fill my shelves could not possibly hold the interest of most people. Goodbye, Rodger’s library. Hello, Goodwill.
Oh my. Then there is my music. All those rock-n-roll CDs. I still listen to them. James Brown. The Beatles, Stones, Dusty Springfield, Herman’s Hermits and Peter and Gordon, the Kinks, and all that ‘60s music that meant so much to me. My grandchildren won’t even know what a CD is.
They will look at the DVDs I have kept of movies I loved and wonder, “What do we do with these and those, whatever they are, CDs? Do any of us even have a device on which we can play them?”
And what the heck is this, I can hear them say, as they pick up one of my greatest prizes, a baseball autographed by Rigoberta Menchu when I met her in Guatemala in 1995. “I can’t even read what’s written on this ball,” one will say as it is tossed in the bin.
I suppose that in the next life, we will not miss the things that matter so much to our lives on this Earth. So many of the “things” that matter most are small, nondescript, meaningless to others. Yet, many of those “things” made our lives here easier, brighter and more interesting, at least to us.
Nonetheless, ashes to ashes and dust to dust.
C’mon God, can’t I take some of it with me? No one else will ever want it.