Rodger McDaniel

There was a brief, shining moment when Wyoming’s few remaining moderate Republicans thought they saw evidence that the extremists were considering a return to the days of rational conservatism. Alas, it was a mirage.

Given every reason to turn away from the mendacious and immoral twice-impeached former president who organized a coup against our system of government, the national GOP couldn’t walk away.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

