There was a brief, shining moment when Wyoming’s few remaining moderate Republicans thought they saw evidence that the extremists were considering a return to the days of rational conservatism. Alas, it was a mirage.
Given every reason to turn away from the mendacious and immoral twice-impeached former president who organized a coup against our system of government, the national GOP couldn’t walk away.
Wyoming GOPers were likewise given the choice between a genuine conservative and an Oath Keeper. The party overwhelmingly decided to continue identifying with MAGA extremism.
I am old enough to remember the good old days of the Grand Old Party. Despite a few hopeful moments of nostalgia, your granddaddy’s GOP no longer exists. Its soul was stolen. What we are witnessing is nothing less than the most damaging case of identity theft in Wyoming and U.S. political history.
Many Republicans believe what happened in Wyoming mirrors what happened to the national Republican Party. What Frank Eathorne, Lummis, Barrasso and Hageman have done in this state was first done to the nation by Donald Trump.
While their national party is led by a jury-certified sex offender and world-class liar, the state Republicans have chosen as their flag-bearer a man about whom media investigations revealed “detailed revelations” that range “from infidelity to his taking of federal government subsidies. Photos and video appear to show him on restricted grounds during the Jan. 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol.”
Pondering these things, I could hear the lyrics, “Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do. Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?” Then, it hit me. Republicans are suffering from a sickness, a virulent case of “Bad Boy Syndrome.”
Fathers of daughters know the symptoms. Most generally, the disorder appears in individuals. While rare, there are documented cases of the syndrome infecting large groups of people. Regardless, the pathology is much the same.
Those most negatively affected are, according to psychologists, drawn to “bad boys” because they demonstrate a somehow inviting “menacing disregard for social norms.” These kinds of men leave “a wake of chaos” behind. They exhibit “an irrepressible immaturity” that creates continual conflicts.” Most are “successful narcissists” who see themselves as the “alpha male.” It’s a recipe for catastrophe. (tinyurl.com/bad-boys-good-girls)
Women who are enticed into relationships with “bad boys” often look back over the inevitable wreckage and remember how, in the beginning, all they could see was the boy’s potential. She viewed him as a “fixer-upper.” She could fix him. Once his problems were fixed, this “diamond in the rough” would make her life a joy.
Women who fall into this trap don’t understand that their man thrives on the conflict he causes and the pain he brings. The psychological analysis of women who fall for “bad boys” is striking in the context of contemporary politics.
What the professionals see in these individuals can be seen in followers of Trump and Eathorne. For them, life seems threatening, and “they have a strong desire to be with someone tough enough to face the world, and to punch back when necessary.” It’s about fears, actual and imagined.
What victims of “bad boy syndrome” don’t understand is that bad boys are not interested in protecting them, but only in protecting themselves.
Eathorne and Trump are classic bad boys. Regardless of the pathology, Republicans find themselves in a bad relationship, and are so far unwilling to extricate themselves, regardless of the implications.
A wise adult oftentimes rescues the bad boy’s victim. He or she steps up and persuades the victim that she can’t fix him and continuing to try is an act of self-harm. Though there doesn’t appear to be an adult in the room these days, bad boys eventually self-implode.
The day of reckoning will come, music playing in the background. “Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do. Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?”
