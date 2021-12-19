“What good does it do?” That’s the response so often heard at the suggestion that someone write one of our senators. When you write a letter to John Barrasso or Cynthia Lummis, what you get in return is a form letter regurgitating the talking points of the national Republican Party, or worse, a response that has no obvious relevancy to the issues raised in your letter.
It’s as though they are intentional about giving those with whom they disagree a motive to stop bothering them. Neither has the political wherewithal to host a town hall meeting. They make personal appearances only in front of safe audiences. They can control that, but they can’t control the mail they receive.
So, they provide meaningless responses. The message is clear. “If you want to bother me with your silly opinion, I will tell you how little I care about what you think, and eventually you’ll give up writing to me.”
It works. People quit writing their senators and ask with frustration, “What good does it do?” There is a good reason you should not give up.
It’s true. Your letters have no impact on the positions they take. Those positions are baked in the cake, the recipe for which is determined by Mitch McConnell. You can’t change that. They get elected without your vote. While their responses tell you that your opinion doesn’t matter, it does. Just not now.
While you can’t hold them accountable today or at the next election, you can hold them accountable to history.
As a historian, I spend a lot of hours at the American Heritage Center on the campus of the University of Wyoming. The Center is the repository for the official records of Wyoming’s elected officials. There, you’ll find countless boxes filled with papers accumulated by senators, congressmen, governors and others. Among those papers are letters from constituents and the responses from public officials.
Reading them, you learn how the voters felt about the weighty matters of the past. You also learn a great deal about our public servants by reading how they responded to those heartfelt letters.
A rancher wrote Gov. Nels Smith, suggesting, “If any Japs have to come here, we will run them through the dipping vat. We use an arsenic dip.” We all learned what kind of a person that governor was when, decades later, historians read his response. “It is most heartening,” Smith responded, “to have the support of reasonable people on decisions of this character.”
When I wrote a biography of Sen. Gale McGee, I read through hundreds of letters written to him and by him. I was able to track the changing opinion of the people of Wyoming on the war in Vietnam by reading the letters he received. Over time, the needle moved from strong support to emotional opposition to the war. You could see it in his mail. And in his responses, you could see the anguish he felt as he held strong to his belief the war was necessary.
When constituents wrote U.S. Rep. William Henry Harrison urging him to support the Civil Rights Act of 1964, he told them the bill was Communist-inspired and designed to take away Americans’ freedoms while giving “special rights” to “certain people.” Letters to the contrary made no difference to Harrison. He voted against the historic civil rights legislation.
But the fact that people still wrote him to express their views and his responses are now a part of the way history evaluates Harrison.
You’re right. Sending a letter to Lummis or Barrasso supporting the Jan. 6 investigation or urging the enactment of fair election laws or asking them to support the teaching of the truth about slavery and racism does no good today.
However, someday historians will study their files at the American Heritage Center and read your letters and their responses, and these documents will provide the basis for evaluating their true character.
So, keep writing. Don’t let history forget who they were.