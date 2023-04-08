With significant fanfare, Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday in a New York City courtroom on charges relating to hush money payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former president is, of course, no stranger to controversy, which has been his calling card since he premiered on the political stage circa 2015. He now has the ignominious distinction not only of being the first president to be impeached twice, but also of becoming the first president to be indicted on criminal charges.

Tyler Michals is an attorney in Chicago. This op-ed was distributed by Tribune News Service.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus