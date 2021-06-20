This week, I have spent a great deal of time thinking about the fathers in my life. My father was my first and is my greatest hero. I live every day hoping to follow his example in love, strength, service and so many other wonderful attributes. My dad is my biggest role model and my best friend. There are no words to describe how lucky I am to have him in my life.
I have had many other father figures influence me for good. Both of my grandfathers were amazing men. Part of the greatest generation, raised in the Depression, served in the war, raised families in humility and with a love of the Lord. My grandpas could fix anything, build anything and knew everything. I learned the value of hard work, the love of the outdoors and Wyoming’s open spaces, and so much more from my grandpas. Again, no child that has ever lived has had better and more influential grandfathers than me.
So much of who I am today, I owe to my father and to my grandfathers. More and more, science is proving that this is true for all of us. The fathers in our life have a tremendous impact on who we are.
Recent research compiled by the University of Texas showed that children who grow up with an involved father do much better in school, being 39% more likely to earn mostly “A” grades, 45% less likely to have to repeat a grade, and 60% less likely to be suspended or expelled from school. The benefits of having an involved father go far beyond just school. Children with dads that participate in their lives are 75% less likely to have a teen birth. They are also 80% less likely to spend time in jail.
Other research makes clear that if you look at essentially every single societal ill of today, there is a “father factor” involved. Children without a father are twice as likely to suffer from obesity and are more likely to have behavioral issues. Those same children are more likely to face abuse or neglect, more likely to themselves abuse drugs and alcohol, and have a four times greater risk of living in poverty. Across the spectrum, for nearly every attribute, children with involved fathers have higher likelihood of positive outcomes.
The results from the 2020 census show that there is a crisis of fatherhood in America. Some 18.3 million children under the age of 18, or one in every four children, live in a home without a biological, step or adoptive father.
There are countless single mothers out there doing everything they can to give their children the best chance to be successful. This is not meant to be any disrespect to them. But, as men, we need to do a better job of stepping up and being involved fathers. That must start with our own children, but must also extend to anyone in our sphere of influence where we can be a father figure and provide those lessons and examples for the children in our lives.
I may not have defeated the Nazis, like my grandfathers’ generation. I may not have had the lifetime of service that my own father has demonstrated. But I can take the legacy they have shown me and do my very best every day to be a positive influence on all of the children in my life.
On this Father’s Day, I commit to doing better at being a father. I commit to being the father and father figure that my grandpas and dad raised me to be. I also know by doing that, I am doing far more to save our nation and make our world a better place than any other single act I could participate in.
It is easy to get caught up in the current cause, charity or governmental program. The truth is, if you want to make the world better, be a better dad.