I have always been taught that tough times don’t build character, they reveal it. It is then up to us to decide that if we don’t like what we see, we must change it.
That has certainly been the case with the COVID-19 pandemic. These are definitely “tough times,” and have thrown open the window shades and provided an intimate look at our character.
Starting, first and foremost, with myself. Experiencing this past month opened my eyes to everything that I have taken for granted for far too long. I have been reminded that everything that I have in this life is transitory and can be taken away in a moment’s notice.
My health, my loved ones, my friends, my job and everything that I enjoy every day is a gift from God. There is nothing that guarantees that any of those things will be here tomorrow. I need to show more gratitude for the blessings that I have, and acknowledge God’s hand in my life.
My soul aches for all the people out there that have lost loved ones to this virus. It seems like every day I am on a series of brutally difficult conference calls with people on the verge of shutting down their businesses, losing their jobs and experiencing unbelievable economic stress. My heart hurts for the millions of people and the tens of thousands of Wyomingites who have lost their jobs and are struggling to put food on the table to support their families. Those pains are real, and the impact that is having on real human life is devastating.
In “Mere Christianity,” C.S. Lewis explains “pride is spiritual cancer: it eats up the very possibility of love, or contentment, or even common sense.” Those words jumped off the page for me.
Like most of you, I have spent more time on social media during this quarantine than any other time of my life. Big mistake. Watching the reactions of the Twitter mobs or the Facebook scholars is depressing. The same goes for watching talking heads on TV.
But the pandemic has made clear that at the root of all the turmoil is one common thing – pride. Our pride is driving us apart, even in our time of need.
For just one example, I have a friend who lives in California. She has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Her doctor recommended she take hydroxychloroquine as part of her medication. She wrote in a long post on Facebook that she was refusing the advice of her doctor because this is “Trump’s drug” and he “has a personal financial interest” in the drug.
Now, there are lots of considerations on whether someone with COVID-19 should take hydroxychloroquine, and I understand people being hesitant. But the fact Trump said a few positive things about the drug or the fact that he owns some shares in a mutual fund and the mutual fund has some shares in a company that manufactures a drug should NOT be part of your calculus. This is a perfect example of pride overruling common sense, and is the best example that I have seen that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.
The same is true on the other side. When governmental leaders or doctors or scientists or economists are trying to make excruciatingly difficult decisions, it is not some deep state conspiracy.
It is legitimate to want to take steps to avoid the loss of human life. It is legitimate to be concerned about the erosion of constitutional rights. It is legitimate to worry about the state of our economy.
Every one of those concerns are valid, and when someone speaks out on any of them, we must show more humility and truly try to understand those points of view.
Our pride is causing us to jump to all sorts of conclusions and think the worst of our fellow Americans. C.S. Lewis also explained that “it is pride which has been the chief cause of misery in every nation and every family since the world began.”
I fear that until we can overcome our pride, we are doomed to continued misery.
Finally, I want to take a moment to thank our elected officials. It is no secret that I was not a Gov. Gordon supporter in the primaries. I am sure there will be many things we disagree on, and I promise to let him know how I feel when that happens, but I must call out my own pride and admit I was wrong. He has been steadfast and solid leader through this crisis.
I also know the difficult decisions are not over. The economic, social and emotional fallout from this pandemic are only just beginning. He is going to have incredibly difficult decisions to make in the future. I do not pretend to have any answers, but I am grateful he is there, and that, frankly, surprises me a little.
So, thank you, Gov. Gordon and other elected officials. I want you to know that as a state we will continue to pray for you and everyone else that will have to make impossible decisions in the weeks and months ahead.