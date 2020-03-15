If any of you read my articles, you know I write opinion pieces for this paper once every month. I had an entire piece ready to submit on how the Legislature once again kicked the can down the road and failed to acknowledge the real structural budgetary crisis facing our state.
However, Thursday morning, I loaded up the car and headed to Casper to watch my son play in the Class 4A state basketball tournament. His team had a great year, and we were all excited to cap off his senior year with a great run at state.
I figured things were getting pretty dicey for the tournament Wednesday night. First, we heard about the first case of the coronavirus in Wyoming. Then the news of Rudy Gobert and the NBA suspension broke. Thursday morning, however, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced the state tournament was moving forward as planned. As we were driving north, the news started to trickle in. First, no fans would be allowed, then no tournament at all.
As we made it to Casper, I had a chance to visit with my son. Of course, the whole team was devastated. They were going there to win a state championship. That is something those seniors have been looking forward to since sixth grade. It wasn’t fair, and I was upset.
We turned around and headed back to Cheyenne. I had the rest of the day to stew on feeling sorry for those poor boys. As I listened to the news and read articles that people kept texting to me, the seriousness of the situation overtook my emotions. The stuff going on in China, Iran and especially Italy is just overwhelming. In this mindset, I started listening to and reading commentary on the coronavirus. I literally ended up throwing my phone across the room.
Have we gotten so far gone in our country that literally every ... single ... thing ... is political? Do we really have to attempt to play every crisis into our own political advantage? Nancy Pelosi is trying to sneak abortion funding into the coronavirus funding bill. Everything President Trump does is either viewed as perfect by one side or as a disaster by the other. President Trump is too strict on travel bans, President Trump doesn’t take this serious enough. The list goes on and on.
All of it is just tiring to me. One tweet I read fit my mood perfectly: “If we’re in the middle of a pandemic and your first thought is either ‘But how does this affect Trump?’ or ‘Time to take down Trump,’ you are doing being human wrong.” Exactly.
Here is the deal: Absolutely mistakes have been made and will continue to be made – by everyone. Complaining about mistakes Obama made with the swine flu or avian flu or whatever does not help. Trying to make political points by complaining about every single thing Trump does is not going to help.
In the end, we are all human and all in this thing together. Good and smart people are making the best decisions they can. I miss the good old days when we rallied around our president in times of crisis, and all of us pulled together to solve the problem. That is what America is the best at – or at least was the best. And if that statement makes you say, “yes, but Trump,” you are part of the problem. If that statement makes you say, “but Obama,” you are part of the problem.
I hope this thing gets over quickly and that the biggest impact in my life is that my son missed his senior year opportunity to play for a state championship. I worry that the impacts will be far greater.
We are all likely to experience some significant disruptions to our lives. My hope is that our communities, our state and our nation can rally around each other to do what it takes to make it through this latest crisis. Can we please put politics aside and all go about being human a little bit better?