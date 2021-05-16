Wyoming is a funny state in so many ways. We have such a small population spread out over such a large area with so many different media markets that issues that matter to Wyoming almost always get drowned out by regional or national issues. As a result, the national climate and national talking points suck up all the oxygen, and the average Wyoming citizen has little information on what is happening in Wyoming.
In a poll I saw last summer, when the budget crisis was at its apex, 62% of Wyoming voters said Wyoming’s budget was in “good” or “fair” shape, and only 38% said it was in “poor” or “bad” shape.
For anyone paying attention, those numbers are astonishing. But anytime you mention Wyoming’s budget crisis, everyone’s eyes simply glaze over, and they go back to yelling about the most recent national outrage.
So, grab your coffee or your Diet Coke and try to slog through the most important issue facing our state. Wyoming has a structural tax problem that isn’t going away, and is only getting worse. There are several different ways to illustrate the problem, but no matter how you slice it, there is a problem that we have been afraid to address, and the day of reckoning is coming.
At a recent Joint Revenue Committee hearing, the Legislative Service Office gave the committee some sobering numbers. First, did you know that Wyoming collects more tax revenue on a per capita basis than 48 other states? As far as total revenue collected, we rank second as the most revenue collected per capita. Wyoming is NOT a low-tax state. In fact, we are essentially the highest-taxed state in America. We just collect virtually all of our taxes from a very narrow slice of the economy.
Twinned with the fact that we collect more revenue than essentially every other state is the fact that if you look at the average citizen, we, as individual taxpayers, pay less than pretty much every citizen of every other state. According to the LSO, Wyoming citizens have the second-lowest total local and state tax burden in the country.
Those two statistics are remarkable and something that citizens of Wyoming have taken for granted for a long time. The LSO also gave the chart I have referenced often in my articles, that if you take the average Wyoming family (mom, dad, two kids, average job, average home) that family consumes more than $27,000 in services provided by state and local government. That same family only pays just over $3,000 in local and state taxes. People like to quibble with those numbers, but again, really no matter how you slice it, for every one dollar we pay in taxes, we get about $9 worth of services.
The biggest reason for the gap between money we pay and value of the services we receive is the money paid to the state by the mineral industry. That is great, and we are blessed with an abundance of resources that have subsidized all of us for a long time. The problem is revenue from those sources continues to decline.
According to the LSO, in the 2013-14 budget cycle, money paid to the state of Wyoming from the minerals industry accounted for over 70% of all the money the state received. By 2017-18, it had decreased to 61%. In actual dollars, the state received $1.1 billion less from the mineral industry in 2017-18 than it did in 2013-14. Those trends only continue to worsen, and forecasts do not look rosy. There are lots of reasons for that, but that is another op-ed for another day.
The second problem with our tax structure is that the revenues from the mineral industry do not increase with population. As population grows, those revenues stay the same or decline. Every new family that moves to Wyoming makes our deficit larger. How can we truly diversify our economy and try to attract new jobs so our children can stay in Wyoming when every child that decides to stay and raise a family here only adds to our deficit?
It is always easy to point out the problems, but understanding that there is a problem is a critical first step that we seem to have missed. Second, we have to understand that the solution is not going to be easy. Yelling soundbites or talk radio style talking points will not solve the problem.
Does Wyoming really need to stay at the top of the list for revenue collected? Do our “conservative” ethos really mean that we need to collect more taxes than places like California, New York and Illinois (just to name a few)?
But, we also have to understand, Wyoming has cut 30% from the general fund budget from where it was five years ago. A lot of the fluff has already been cut. Any future cuts are going to cause real pain, including cuts to education. Are we willing to feel that pain?
Finally, if there are things that we want, shouldn’t we, as the people that use those services, be willing to pay for them? That is the trade-off, right? If we don’t want to pay for it, cut it. If we want it, we should pay for it.
Most importantly, we need to have an honest discussion about all of these issues and not let the latest national outrage mask what is happening in Wyoming.