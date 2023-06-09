California officials are considering filing civil and criminal charges for what they call “state-sanctioned kidnapping” against whoever is responsible for flying migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border region to Sacramento on two planes the last few days.

According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the two planes carrying migrants from South America were chartered by the state of Florida, the very state whose Legislature recently passed a bill calling for prison time for anyone caught transporting undocumented immigrants. Nevertheless, these same Florida legislators have supported Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ scheme to transport migrants from anywhere in the country to liberal so-called sanctuary cities, expanding his previous program that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis has not claimed responsibility for the flights to Sacramento.

