Back before recorded history, by which I mean 1983, I worked briefly for the Pentagon related to the ICBMs in our county. One of my jobs was to compile a weekly newsletter.
So, on Fridays, after compiling the newsletter, I would head to F.E. Warren Air Force Base. I had to have security clearance to get on the base, but I lost my pass so many times that the sentries started to just wave me through the gates.
You may wonder what the newsletter, the base and security clearances have in common. Well, in order to transmit the newsletter to the Pentagon, I had to use something that was pretty rare at the time – the FAX machine!
The very first FAX machine was invented in 1843, but 140 years later, it was still pretty much a novelty.
The cellphone was invented in 1917, but didn’t even begin to come into use until the beginning of this century. I remember my first cellphone, a metallic green “flip” model. (Even though I had this cellphone, I didn’t abandon my land line until around 2014. Sometimes I miss that old land line, because unlike cellphones, it never got lost.)
Now that our society can use a phone that has weather reports, a camera and texting features, both technology and our vocabularies are changing rapidly. In no particular order, here are some of those changes:
The first addition is “Wikipedia.” I used to go to Wikipedia to get information about nearly everything. However, since Wikipedia posts are not vetted by experts, it is not very reliable. Then my brother told me to Google something, which I had never used, about 20 years ago. Now I can’t get through a day without Googling something.
Remember TiVo? It’s the feature that lets you rewind live television. It was tested in 1998 before its release to the public. TiVo has been around now for more than 20 years.
For Twitter users, there is the ubiquitous “hashtag,” which is a symbol originally used to denote the word “number.” You still sometimes see this usage when watching sporting events; fans regularly hold up signs saying “We’re #1!”
And then there are memes. Memes are visual or verbal vignettes of some behavior; a meme can “go viral,” which means it becomes very popular in a very short period of time. The term was first used in 1976.
Similar to memes, abbreviations of words or phrases generates a language that changes daily. One abbreviation is “LOL,” which stands for “Laughing Out Loud.” Some others are not printable in the newspaper, so I’ll let you figure out what LMAO means. Another term is “blog,” derived from “web log.”
Sometimes material posted online will “go viral,” meaning watched by tons of people. My current favorite is the 3-year-old girl who recorded a sadly poignant song she wrote called “Dinosaurs In Love,” and it brings tears to my eyes. You can Google “Dinosaurs in Love” and listen to it yourself.
You can use HTML to start your own web page. HTML means Hypertext Markup Language, and it’s still a mystery to me.
Seen frequently in print are the two terms “MeToo” and “LGBTQ.” LGBTQ stands for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.” It had limited usage until the 2010s, but now is not even explained when used. The “MeToo” movement originated when now disgraced Harvey Weinstein was accused of rape and women started saying, “Me, too.” The MeToo movement swept the nation as more and more victims of rape got online to say they, too, were victims of sexual predators. (By the way, you may have noticed recently that Weinstein uses a walker and assistance on his way into and out of the courthouse where a trial concerning his predation is being held. Despite that apparent affliction, Weinstein was spotted in a mall with no walker or assistance. It is assumed that he is trying to appear as a pathetic old man when he knows he is being watched.)
A term that may not have started on the internet is “STEM,” which popped up when schools that emphasize science, technology, engineering and mathematics came into being.
Binge watching and streaming became popular terms once entire seasons of television and other programs were available online. You may binge watch all of your favorite shows in their entirety, provided they are streaming, meaning available online.
And if you’re still wondering what a USB cable and a USB port is, it stands for Universal Serial Bus. I have no idea what that means, I only know that my computer and television have USB ports and that there are USB cables used to connect your computer or TV. (Editor’s note: Sorry, Kate, but the USB is SO 2002! The newer television technology is HDMI, which stands for High-Definition Multimedia Interface. It may be time for a TV upgrade.)
I’m running just to catch up, but electronics go at a much faster pace than we mere humans!