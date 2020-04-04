As the COVID-19 virus has hit the world, I have realized that the most awful part of it (aside from the unnecessary deaths, which are horrid) is that we can no longer hug the ones we love.
I’m trying to get ready to leave Cheyenne and move to Colorado, and I have come to realize that the friends and neighbors I truly love will have to be left behind without me letting them know how much I love them.
Several weeks ago, before “social distancing” became a term we have all learned to dread, but yet obey, I took my fiancé to meet two of my dearest friends in my neighborhood. Had I known then what I know now, I would not have done that, of course. Instead, we settled in for an hour-long visit, so my friends and my fiancé could meet. It was important to me that they get to know each other, because these neighbors who I love so much are very protective of me, and I wanted them to understand that I am very much in love and that my fiancé is a very good man.
Because we as a nation did not fully understand the COVID-19 virus at first, it didn’t even occur to me that I was possibly putting these neighbors, with whom I have been friends for years – the husband now 83 and his wife, 79, and she has to have thrice-weekly dialysis treatments – in danger.
Since that time, of course, I have learned, as we all have, the importance of social distancing. I was still, because of the virus, reluctant to just up and leave the wonderful neighbors I have, so I put notes on their doors, telling them I’m in the process of moving to lovely Niwot, between Longmont and Boulder.
I am reluctant to leave Wyoming, my home since 1961, but, hey, when you’re in love, you’re in love. So I just hoped to get some feedback from my neighbors.
On the first night after I put up the notes, I got a painting, which I think was from the man almost directly across the street, but I’m not sure it was from him. Other neighbors didn’t respond at all, but today one neighbor came by and asked if it was OK for her granddaughter, who I dearly love, to FaceTime me. Of course, I said it was. (If you don’t know what FaceTime is, ask someone who is 50 or younger to explain it to you. It enables you to visually visit with people on your phone, and it is wonderful.)
You see, my granddaughter’s 10th birthday was in late March, and, for the first time since her birth, I wasn’t able to be with her on that special day. I sent her a gift, but I wanted so much to be with her, but could not, so I asked for her to FaceTime me. We had a wonderful visit over the phone. But it wasn’t the same as hugging each other.
I’ll tell you something, though. FaceTime is good, but it isn’t the same as actually being with someone. My fiancé and I FaceTime nearly every night, but it’s just not the same as being with him.
And, today, the full force of “social distancing” hit me hard. I have had two wonderful housecleaners, both in their 20s, working for me for at least five years. I love them both dearly. Today was possibly the last time I will ever see them, and I gave them farewell gifts, but what I really wanted was to hug them. The “air hugs” we exchanged did not suffice.
And so, I wept. It was hours before I could control my tears. I contacted my very best friends, one in her mid-80s who is now, of course, homebound because of the virus, and the other, a Cheyenne “snowbird” who has now been told by her Arizona doctor that her respiratory difficulties mean she cannot fly home to Cheyenne.
I know that COVID-19 will eventually pass from this Earth. But in the meantime, what are we to do, those of us who love others so sincerely but cannot even touch them?
That – and, possibly, loved ones dying – is the cruelest part of this virus.
If we make it through this dreadful time – and I have to admit I’m not so sure we will do so – I will return to Cheyenne and throw a big party, and invite everyone I love to attend. For I have found, finally, at age 71, that the most important thing in life is telling the people you love just that.
Don’t hold back; if you love someone, tell them right now. It will feed your soul.