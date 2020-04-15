Jonathan Lange’s call for people to gather despite the contagion threatening us is dangerous.
I agree that congregants are capable of deciding whether they want to risk getting the coronavirus for themselves and their families. But, we are not only putting ourselves at risk when we gather; we are endangering others.
As one who has spent most of his life practicing under and advocating for the First Amendment rights of free speech and the press, it may seem inconsistent to some that I am criticizing Pastor Lange for exercising his right to free speech. But disagreement is the heart of the right to free speech and our belief that the truth will rise to the top in the marketplace of ideas.
There is no doubt that these are desperate times, and rights are often trampled in desperate times. Just ask Japanese Americans after Pearl Harbor. The internment of our own citizens is now recognized as a grave mistake. Other infringements on our freedom during World War II are still seen today as justified, such as the draft, price controls and rationing.
After 9/11, we have all been made to go through an extensive airport screening process. The process is really unnecessary for me and nearly all airline passengers, as we are moral people who would never do anything to harm our fellow passengers. But we all go through it in order to protect the safety of ourselves and our fellow citizens.
I could say I am willing to take the low, low risk of dying in a terrorist attack on a plane, so let’s do away with the whole process. But I cannot make that decision for everyone else, so the government requires all of us to go through the screening.
The Patriot Act and other statutes have placed great restrictions on our rights, all in the name of public welfare and safety after 9/11.
Our right of free speech does not include yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. Why? Because the use of free speech there endangers others. The First Amendment cannot be used by even true believers of polygamy, so we can protect the public safety and welfare. Religious freedom does not require states to allow peyote in American Indian religious ceremonies. The Supreme Court has ruled that states have a right to pass laws to protect society from the threat posed by illegal drugs.
The point is that we accept (and sometimes endure) restrictions on our rights that are permanent and significant in order to protect others. This temporary infringement to gather that is applied generally, and not aimed at one’s religious beliefs, is simply not too much to endure to protect our fellow citizens.
I agree with Pastor Lange that human togetherness is life-giving in normal times. He says, “Human contact is always a risk. But it is the risk of love.” But in these times, the risk is condemning real people to die that otherwise would have lived – enjoying life and enriching the lives of their families and friends.
Yes, remain vigilant that this crisis is not used as an excuse to restrict our rights once it subsides. Until then, our love should be spent ensuring no one has to endure death or the loss of a cherished loved one.