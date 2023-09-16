On Sept. 27, 2023, my grandfather, Col. Ellis Caldwell, ARNG, Ret., will turn 90 years old. I am humbled by the privilege of knowing my grandfather — a person I regard as the greatest and most virtuous man I have ever met — for 36 of his 90 years.

I have grown up with the rare gift of four grandparents, three of whom are still alive (one of my beloved grandmothers passed in 2020), playing an instrumental role in my life. Each of my two children has met four of their great-grandparents, and they will come to age — just as I did — with the added gift of wisdom and love from The Greatest Generation.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Danielle Moore is a Colorado native with strong Wyoming roots, having spent so much of her life surrounded by her grandparents, Ellis and Burva Caldwell and Edward and Jackie Winslow, in Cheyenne. She has always had a passion for bringing her family’s history to life through storytelling and creative projects, and is proud to now pass on her family’s legacy to her two children.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus