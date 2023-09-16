On Sept. 27, 2023, my grandfather, Col. Ellis Caldwell, ARNG, Ret., will turn 90 years old. I am humbled by the privilege of knowing my grandfather — a person I regard as the greatest and most virtuous man I have ever met — for 36 of his 90 years.
I have grown up with the rare gift of four grandparents, three of whom are still alive (one of my beloved grandmothers passed in 2020), playing an instrumental role in my life. Each of my two children has met four of their great-grandparents, and they will come to age — just as I did — with the added gift of wisdom and love from The Greatest Generation.
As my grandfather prepares to celebrate his 90th birthday with his four children and their spouses; his six grandchildren and their spouses; and his seven (soon to be eight) great-grandchildren by his side, I have collected some of his greatest lessons that he has shared with me and the people he loves. These timeless truths have been embedded into the way he leads his life from as early as any of us can remember.
Take what you need. Leave what you don’t. Pocket what you might want to hold onto for later. When you are done, call your parents. Call your grandparents. Love on your children. Tell your spouse you adore them. Life is so much more than 90 lessons, but 90 years is a rare gift, and we can make today count.
- Turn off the TV. Make your own fun, and don’t let electronics take away your imagination.
- Go for a hike. Stop and smell the roses, and while you’re at it, see whether the pine trees smell like chocolate, strawberry or vanilla (they all smell like one of them).
- Take care of nature. Pack out your trash, put out your fires and leave no trace.
- Embrace each challenge as a learning experience.
- Do things together as a family.
- Cousins are a gift; take advantage of any time you get with them.
- Go fishing as much as you can. You might not catch anything, but nothing beats a good picnic by the water.
- Respect your parents and don’t take them for granted — they are the only ones you will ever have, and life with them goes by faster than you ever think it will.
- Set your own bar high. Lead by example.
- Stay involved in your kids’ lives. Cherish each child’s individual personality and interests.
- Read with your kids and encourage them to do it all the time.
- Appreciate your local library.
- Kids don’t need a lot to lead happy, fulfilled lives. Love your children deeply and give them the space to play and create. A lot of great summer afternoons are spent with nothing more than a hose and a popsicle.
- Be a hands-on dad. Feed the baby. Change the diapers. Play with the kids. And when you one day get the chance, rock your children’s children to sleep.
- You must put the energy into any desired outcome. Success does not come overnight.
- Get involved with your schools and community. Volunteer. Lead groups. Coach a sport. Rather than complain, step up and be a part of the solution.
- Treasure time with your elders. They know more than you think.
- Be passionate about what your kids and grandkids are passionate about. You’ll never look back and regret being at a basketball game, choir concert or children’s theater play.
- Let your kids hear you say great things about them.
- Take part in as many experiences as you can.
- Respect other people’s property and way of thinking. You will always think differently than other people, and this is OK — that is what makes stronger communities.
- Not everything will pan out, and that is also OK. You will find something else.
- Actions teach more than words. When you want to make a point, walk the walk before you talk the talk.
- You don’t have to buy into what other people say, but you do need to be open to listening.
- Get a dog. Take care of them well. Remember, we can tell a lot about people by how they treat animals.
- Love at first sight does exist; don’t be afraid to look for it.
- It’s OK to argue and have differences with your partner. Embrace them and learn to argue respectfully.
- Tell your wife that she is beautiful every day. Light up when she walks into a room. Take pride in loving your spouse.
- Do things with your partner. Remember, marriage is a union, and unions are stronger when you spend time together. You don’t have to love everything the other person does, but finding a bench and a book while your wife shops, or enjoying a cold beer and cool breeze while your husband fishes won’t make your marriage weaker.
- When you find the right person, don’t let them go. Hold on tight until the final breath.
- No matter how much you love your partner, have your hobbies and find peace in spending time alone.
- Make and keep family traditions. These create a sense of belonging for children that grow with them throughout adulthood.
- Eat dinner together every day. Families should enjoy at least one meal together each day.
- Let your home be a place where people gather and memories take place.
- Embrace the mess and chaos. Life doesn’t have to be picture perfect, and neither does your house.
- Don’t get stuck in a way of life where you expect everyone to be the same as you.
- Cultivate friendships that hold you accountable and bring you joy.
- Bring diverse people into your life.
- Take care of this planet. This is all we have. Respect rivers, streams, land and the animals that call them home.
- Don’t live only for yourself — plant seeds that your great-grandkids will enjoy.
- Pick up your trash.
- Tough times happen. You will get through.
- Agree with your partner on how you will handle money; set the same goals.
- Save money for the thing you want. Enjoy your purchase or experience when you can afford it.
- To the extent you can afford it, travel as much as you can.
- Treat yourself occasionally. While you might not care about that pair of shoes or the nice handbag when you’re 90, it’s OK to make yourself feel special.
- But no matter what you do, put your family before yourself.
- Make time to relax. Enjoy an afternoon on the patio. It doesn’t need to be filled with distractions.
- Put up wind chimes.
- Respect that your kids may want a lifestyle different than yours. Be there for them.
- Enjoy the family you have. Don’t compare the people in your life with anyone else.
- You must exercise and take care of your body. You might need to will yourself at first, but bodies in motion stay in motion.
- Hang out with your grandkids — time spent with youth keeps you young.
- Grandparents add a wealth of wisdom and perspective in your life — spend time with them as much as you can.
- There are always going to be regrets, but don’t let them ruin your life; it won’t get you anywhere.
- Sometimes you must live with your bad decisions. That’s OK, it makes us stronger.
- Nothing is more important than integrity.
- Be honest and direct in every relationship.
- Take the time to vote thoughtfully.
- Do not let politics get in the way of your family.
- Believe in a greater being. Never stop being enchanted by what God has created around you.
- Say yes to things that make you uncomfortable. You might just find that one of your greatest skills is officiating your granddaughters’ weddings.
- Help a neighbor out. You never know when you are the one who might need it in return.
- Eat good food, and not too much. Life is about balance.
- When you go out to eat, order what you want. Life is also too short to waste money on a meal you don’t enjoy.
- Visit your local farmers market and plan for the season ahead. Few things taste better than peach jam on a cold winter day.
- Make holidays special for your kids, and never let that magic go away. Grown children want to feel special, too.
- Hold on tight to traditions, and don’t forget the people who passed them down to you. Those who have gone before us should be remembered and celebrated.
- Make strangers family. Host your daughter’s marching band or your grandson’s basketball team. Treat every person who walks through your door as the most important person.
- Take care of your possessions. Use stuff for as long as you can, and don’t waste money on things you don’t need.
- Don’t waste anything that would change someone else’s life.
- Call your family every chance you get.
- Be generous with your time and money. Don’t expect anything in return.
- Give meaningful gifts, and make your spouse smile on your anniversary.
- Always keep a spare $20 in your wallet — you never know when you need gas or a little something for yourself.
- There’s always more room at the Thanksgiving table.
- Remember how your spouse likes their eggs in the morning, and make breakfast for them.
- There is no substitution for hard work. Do what you say you’re going to do, and take pride in doing it well.
- Don’t cheat on crossword puzzles.
- Never drive a car while wearing irresponsible footwear.
- Know the boundary between work and family time, and whenever possible, do not blur the two.
- Simple acts of kindness can change the world. Don’t overlook what your kindness means to another person.
- There is always more to learn and experience. Even at 90, humility keeps you grounded and open to growth.
- Cherish simple pleasures, like a bowl of vanilla ice cream or the smell of ham and eggs on a Saturday morning.
- Adapt to change. While you don’t need to change who you are for anyone else, learning how to text your grandchildren or like photos on Instagram might just keep you connected.
- Practice simplicity. Possessions do not equate to happiness, but leaving room for margin almost always will.
- Embrace failure and welcome change. Both will cultivate you into the best version of yourself.
- Accept aging. Whether you are 25 or 85 reading this, you have probably grappled with your age and mortality. This is normal, we all do. No matter what stage of life you’re in, remember that age is a gift.
- There will be times in life when it feels unbearably hard to get through. You will face the loss of loved ones. You will receive a bad diagnosis. The love of your life will no longer be by your side. When you feel the weight of the world, remember that you are alive to feel. It will get better.
- You only get so many first breaths. Final kisses. Walks down the aisle. Sunsets on the beach. Tiny babies in your arms. Don’t overlook those moments that will one day, perhaps 90 years from now, define your life.
I could personally fill hundreds of pages with the years of wisdom, anecdotes, encouragement and sage advice my grandfather has passed down to me. But if there’s anything that resounds from his gentle presence, it’s this: be present.
It is one thing to live to 90. It’s another to live 90 years. So, show up to your life and enjoy it.
