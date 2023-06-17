Derrick Morgan

James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, used to tell the story of a greeting card company that decided to provide free Mother’s Day cards for prison inmates. The response was amazing, with long lines to get the cards. The next month when Father’s Day rolled around, the company decided to do the same thing. But this time, not a single prisoner took them up on the offer.

How many of those men could have avoided prison if they’d had a solid relationship with their dad? How much more successful could our people, our families and our nation be if more men stepped up to love and lead their families?

Derrick Morgan is the executive vice president of The Heritage Foundation.

