Gabrielle Murphy

Picture a Wyoming family of four. James works a full-time job, while Sarah works part-time, is an active member of the community, and is responsible for most childcare responsibilities. Through her volunteerism, Sarah realized the impact of her service and is considering a run for state office. However, she is concerned about child care for her 1- and 3-year-old sons if she begins a campaign.

As the primary caregiver, Sarah will need the help of her community and family to watch her children. Unfortunately, James and Sarah’s extended family lives hours away, making it difficult to enlist their help. As a result, they must call on a child care center in Douglas when Sarah works, as the family relies on the full-time income from James. What happens next?

Gabrielle Murphy is a recent Master of Public Policy graduate from the University of Virginia. Growing up on a ranch in Converse County, Murphy developed an interest in rural politics, and is passionate about finding ways to increase legislative gender parity within Western states. She has experience interning on Capitol Hill, with NASA and the Federal Reserve Board. She will join Accenture Federal Services this summer as a Strategy and Consulting Analyst in Washington, D.C.

