Picture a Wyoming family of four. James works a full-time job, while Sarah works part-time, is an active member of the community, and is responsible for most childcare responsibilities. Through her volunteerism, Sarah realized the impact of her service and is considering a run for state office. However, she is concerned about child care for her 1- and 3-year-old sons if she begins a campaign.
As the primary caregiver, Sarah will need the help of her community and family to watch her children. Unfortunately, James and Sarah’s extended family lives hours away, making it difficult to enlist their help. As a result, they must call on a child care center in Douglas when Sarah works, as the family relies on the full-time income from James. What happens next?
Even entertaining a run for office forces families to juggle employment, campaigning and maintaining their family all at once. One of the biggest hurdles is figuring out child care for working women and families in Wyoming. If child care does not fit into the family budget, mothers will not even consider a run for office.
Presently, there is no state provision that specifically allows or encourages candidates to use campaign funding to cover child care expenses. Nebraska, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Utah have approved legislation that explicitly permits mothers to use campaign funding to cover child care expenses. What prevents Wyoming families from having this same explicit support?
Childcare is expensive. According to the Department of Labor, in Converse County, the median yearly cost for child care services in an infant center is about $7,000. At nearly $600 per month, this is essentially an additional car payment to the monthly family budget. Campaigns can span months, easily increasing the cost of child care well into the thousands. For Wyoming families, this cost of child care, coupled with a parent leaving the workforce, can discourage candidates, primarily women, from running for office. For single-parent families, a run for office often means there is no one at home to watch and care for the children. Without additional support, these families will be voiceless in the Legislature.
Per the Wyoming Election Code 22-25-102, there is no explicit provision for the use of campaign finances for child care. A lack of transparency in the Wyoming Election Code creates confusion for first-time candidates. Although not intentional, the vague language can discourage women and mothers with limited financial resources from considering a run for office. One way we can encourage women and families from various socioeconomic backgrounds to run for office is to be clear on what campaign funding may and may not be used for. This way, families will be able to decide if a run for office is possible with projected campaign donations.
In 2021, our neighbors in the Montana State Legislature passed a bill allowing campaign contributions to be used for candidate child care. The bill states that a candidate running for office may use contributions to pay the candidate’s reasonable and necessary child care expenses and requires that each expenditure must be reported. This explicit act amends the Montana Election Code. This transparency allows for a clear understanding of finances for families considering a run for office. Explicit campaign regulations are key to gaining perspectives that have been historically absent from the Wyoming State Legislature.
Absent clear campaign finance provisions, women, single mothers and low-income families will continue to be underrepresented in Wyoming legislation. How is a family that lives month-to-month supposed to finance a campaign? Low- and middle-income women in Wyoming who do not have excess financial capital have equally valuable insights as those who do. If we value the experiences of these women and families, we must decrease the barriers to entry for local women to run for office.
The Wyoming State Legislature must revise the state election code to allow for the use of campaign funds for child care. Doing so will help bring nuanced experiences and perspectives to local and state public offices. By amending the Wyoming election code, we can reduce the economic burden of financing a campaign for working-class Wyoming families.
Nebraska, Montana and Arkansas have passed similar legislation in recent years. Let us follow their lead and make campaign financing regulations transparent for potential candidates and their families to consider. Wyoming women deserve the chance to run for office without significant financial barriers.
We value the insight and leadership of wives and mothers in our communities. Let’s support Wyoming women and amplify their voices to represent us.
Gabrielle Murphy is a recent Master of Public Policy graduate from the University of Virginia. Growing up on a ranch in Converse County, Murphy developed an interest in rural politics, and is passionate about finding ways to increase legislative gender parity within Western states. She has experience interning on Capitol Hill, with NASA and the Federal Reserve Board. She will join Accenture Federal Services this summer as a Strategy and Consulting Analyst in Washington, D.C.