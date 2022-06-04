Local police shot and killed a murder suspect last Saturday. Here in Cheyenne.
Those are two sentences that do not go together.
Based on recent decades of history, it is extremely rare for there to be an officer-involved shooting in our area. It apparently has been many years since the last such incident.
Although this is a helpful factoid, our knowledge of what happened that day does not extend beyond a few very basic facts. Call me a radical journalist if you will, because I expect more information from any government authority when they contend that they were forced to take the life of another person.
The same thing happened another time this year. In April, there was an officer-involved shooting of a robbery suspect, who was allegedly firing his weapon. In that incident, one Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy was badly injured.
Fortunately, he appears to be on the road to recovery. Also fortunately, in the incident last week, the Cheyenne Police Department said that no officers or deputies were hurt. Only the alleged bad guy, who was killed by gunfire when he apparently was reaching for his gun as a SWAT team was there.
This is where, at least in my opinion, the good news comes to a halt. Because just like the shooting a few days ago, the public knows very little about the April incident.
Although the earlier incident happened about two months ago, the public still has not learned some of the most basic information, including the name of the sheriff’s deputy who felt he had to use his own gun to defend his life against the gunman.
We have never seen a police or other official report about any of this. There have only been a few brief news releases, which lack the full force of the government giving you its word. They may be issued by the government, but they are not a document that needs to stand up in a court, and there is not necessarily any penalty for withholding information in a news release.
On neither officer-involved shooting has there been a local law enforcement representative answering questions at a news conference or at another public event. I have lived in a lot of cities across the country, and I cannot think of a similar scenario, at least not in recent years.
DCI and LCSO
There are, of course, at least ongoing investigations. Police chiefs and sheriffs across the country often hand off reviews of shootings involving their own members to other agencies. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has been investigating both of the police killings here.
We, presumably, as members of the public and as journalists, will be entitled to get more information about DCI’s eventual investigative conclusions. And such probes can take many months. This does not prevent the release right now of more details, of things like the autopsy reports, of a minute-by-minute narrative of what transpired, and of any audio and video. I was not able to speak with anyone from DCI in time for the publication of this column.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office noted that it turns these deputy-involved shooting incidents “over to the DCI immediately and are completely hands-off and are not privy to the details of their ongoing investigation.” It is “difficult, if not counterproductive, to continue making comments on or releasing details of an investigation that we are not actively involved in,” wrote LCSO Capt. Kevin James in an email to me on Friday.
His department believes “in being as transparent as possible regarding our officer-involved shootings, which is why it is our policy” to turn over such incidents to DCI, James wrote. “I understand that you may see different departments having different philosophies on how much information they may release. We balance the need to release details of the incident against the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation that is now being conducted by an outside law enforcement agency. We take a cautious approach to releasing too much unvetted information prematurely.”
Cheyenne Police
For their part, the Cheyenne Police Department responded that CPD “makes every effort to communicate with transparency by adhering to its policies and following many best practices established by police departments in comparatively sized communities.”
CPD’s spokesperson noted, in an email to me on Friday, that the “department does share information via press conference; however, this decision depends on staff availability, relevance, and is made on a case-by-case basis.” CPD “recognizes the importance of open channels of communication with the news media and the community. However, we must balance this with our legal obligation as a law enforcement agency to protect an active investigation,” the spokesperson wrote.
None of this is to say that I think local authorities are trying to cover anything up. It is just that, as journalists, it is our job to verify the facts so that we can give you, the reader, the most accurate and balanced information. With so few facts to go on, this leaves the public ill-informed.
I feel fortunate to live in a city where these incidents are usually few and far between. I fervently hope that we can return to the historic pattern of experiencing not a single one of these shootings in an average year. I have no reason to think that the two incidents are anything other than an anomaly, where law enforcement acted as they should to protect themselves and the public.
I also am happy that the public generally appears to have a high degree of trust in local law enforcement in our region.
My worry is that if we continue to get such a sparse amount of information from those who protect us, this good faith could decline if there is another officer-involved shooting. We have seen that happen in other parts of the country, and it leads to mistrust between the authorities and those they serve and protect.
I agree with what LCSO’s Capt. James wrote: “We are very fortunate that our community does not rush to judgement following an OIS incident, and seems willing to wait for the official investigation to conclude before more of the details are released.” I just hope that this patience from our community will continue in the face of a dearth of transparency.