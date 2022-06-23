A colleague and I had COVID-19 this past week.
I think the virus infections occurred independently of each other. Even so, it made for a mini-wave of contagion in our newsroom here in Cheyenne. It reminded me of the newsroom I used to run in Washington, D.C., back during the height of COVID-19 contagion and fear. I could work for weeks without seeing a single person on the newsroom’s main floor.
One reason I am sharing this with you is that I am proud that none of my colleagues skipped a beat – then or now. Even with everyone working from home for a few days last week, we were still able to serve you, the reader of this newspaper. In sickness and in health, we are still journalists, after all, dedicated to getting you the information that you pay for. (You do subscribe, right?)
We journalists occupy a sort of middle ground between the so-called white-collar and creative class worlds on one hand and the so-called blue-collar workforce on the other hand. Not that I think these socioeconomic distinctions are all that accurate these days. Thing is, and indeed many states have codified this, journalists are on the front line of getting you information every day. Although we can sometimes work from home, we still have to get out in the community to get to know you in order to do our job and tell you what you need to know.
Speaking of community, I appreciate that I received several responses to my last column. I am sorry that I have not replied to any of them. I blame it on COVID-19. In that column, I said that I was likely to sit out voting this November. I should clarify that this is not because I think that however I vote will somehow become public, it’s because just the act of voting would mean I have to make up my mind about which candidate I support. And I want to be able to honestly tell people that I do not have a stance on it, lest they question my objectivity.
Back to COVID-19, for me, having it has been a real personal and physiological roller coaster. I feel blessed that, so far, I do not seem to have suffered nearly as badly as some who have been infected over the long course of this virus’ existence in our world. And I, theoretically, did not need to work through it, if I wanted to intrude on my boss Brian Martin’s vacation. He works extremely hard for you, as well, and so he deserves his vacation, and therefore I did not bother him.
COVID-19, like many illnesses, seems to have a unique impact on each person who gets it. For me, it was like a one-and-a-half-week-long combination of the worst episodes of the flu and cold I have ever had combined. This is nothing to take lightly. I am still sick, and still testing positive for the virus, just hopefully getting better.
I spent a solid week of nights sweating profusely, and although I was exhausted, not being able to sleep much. I am still second-guessing my emotional sensitivity, because I think I was just not operating on an emotional even keel while being sick. Worse, my family was far away and did not necessarily understand what was happening here.
I have not seen my family in a few months, and prior to getting COVID-19, I had been looking forward to flying back to Washington, D.C., to see them as the school year for my son drew to a close. I, of course, did not do this, because I did not want to spread this sickness, even though a nurse suggested it would be fine. So I spent Father’s Day alone, in quarantine, and unable to see my own father, because I would not risk spreading COVID-19.
It is all too easy in our world to fail to identify with our fellow human beings. Society, popular culture and politics have also made it way too easy to vilify your local journalist.
So, instead, just remember that we are human, too. We face the same health, economic and many other challenges that you also face. And at least in this circumstance, we are lucky enough to come out on the other side, still covering the news for you every day, dear reader.