Jonathan Make headshot

Jonathan Make headshot

It has been about three weeks since I have last written a column for you, the reader (and hopefully subscriber!) of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. There has been a lot of what we call "hard news" that has consumed my attention.

Hard news is the stuff that you read about and the photos and graphics you see in our local news and sports pages and sections, among other other places, and are separate from our opinion pages. Most notably, in recent local events, we have had Cheyenne Frontier Days, which my amazing colleagues produced more than 40 high-quality and thoughtful stories about, as well as many hundreds of photos, plus additional content.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus