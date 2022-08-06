It has been about three weeks since I have last written a column for you, the reader (and hopefully subscriber!) of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. There has been a lot of what we call "hard news" that has consumed my attention.
Hard news is the stuff that you read about and the photos and graphics you see in our local news and sports pages and sections, among other other places, and are separate from our opinion pages. Most notably, in recent local events, we have had Cheyenne Frontier Days, which my amazing colleagues produced more than 40 high-quality and thoughtful stories about, as well as many hundreds of photos, plus additional content.
At times, along with my colleagues, we also enjoyed CFD-related activities. My highlight was the time I spent at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, along with the WTE's Hannah Black and Brian Martin, watching U.S. Air Force plane, fighter jet and helicopter demonstrations. Nearby were my colleagues Serena Bettis and Michael Smith, who were covering the event for the WTE, rather than merely enjoying it for our own leisure (and maybe a little bit of team-building, too).
In short, I found CFD amazing. My main frustration was there was so much I did not have time to do. My family enjoyed it, also, which is the most important aspect for me. It was part of my family starting to put down figurative roots here in Cheyenne.
CFD raises some important public health considerations, which to the organization's credit, they did seem to take seriously.
Staying healthy
I think Cheyenne Frontier Days seems to have set the right tone, throughout the 10-day event, about recommended precautions.
We have reported about this in our "hard news" coverage, including a recent story by Ms. Black.
CFD encouraged personal sanitation efforts, which is a good start. They at least did not discourage masking up.
I think they could have recommended event-goers get vaccinated. Remember that recommending something doesn't equate to mandating it, so this tack would not have violated the Wyoming "live and let live" ethos.
The organization told the WTE last weekend that “while we would all like to be done with the pandemic, we know that COVID is not done with us yet.” Well put.
The reason for CFD's comment was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had raised the risk category of Laramie County to “high” due to statistics related to the spread and seriousness of coronavirus infections. Problem was, there was no local announcement about this.
Health agencies
I could find nothing, even on social media, about this change in status, which meant the CDC was recommending that everyone mask up whenever you are indoors in public.
Our newsroom scrambled to put out a news alert and a story in the newspaper on Sunday, July 24. I felt we at the WTE had to help to fill the gap left by the inaction of local, state and federal public health authorities to spread the word.
The CDC, if they actually ever substantively answered most of my questions, might point to their easy-to-remember and mostly easy-to-use online homepage, cdc.gov, where within seconds you can find the current COVID-19 community level. Earlier this week, it showed Laramie County in the "medium" category, which we actually returned to during CFD. And now, as of Friday, we are back to the highest level.
This positive fact was not publicized beyond the WTE's coverage, at least as far as I could determine. The CDC did not comment for this news column.
For their part, local health authorities also did not notify the public, at least not in the days that followed the CDC first raising and then again lowering its cautions for our county.
Typically, according to its executive director, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department lets people know through multiple methods about CDC and other COVID-19 public health changes. The agency uses its Facebook page, its own website and also speaks with local media, noted Kathy Emmons, who directs the department.
"We may have not gotten that one out that quickly," Emmons told me by phone this past week, about spreading the word of the CDC's higher risk level. "Everything during Frontier Days does get so crazy," she said of the potential oversight.
The Wyoming Department of Health continues "to refer residents and local public health representatives to the CDC community levels and the guidance that accompanies those levels," emailed spokesperson Kim Deti. "We are always available to discuss specific situations or community concerns with local public health representatives."
Information vacuum
The upshot of the information vacuum was instead of editors, reporters and other journalists at the WTE using their time to give you even more superb CFD and other local news coverage, we also had to perform the job of public health authorities.
And only by capturing CDC data each week and then comparing it against the latest, newer CDC warnings for each of Wyoming's 23 counties, could we report how the federal government's risk assessment for local spread was changing.
Call me a COVID-19 scarecrow (some have, including, just this week, my son). I would like to be able to rely on public health experts at all levels of government to inform me personally, and to help me as a journalist to inform and educate you about the latest status of COVID-19.
Credit should go to both the state and local health agencies for speaking with journalists when they have questions about COVID-19. This is more than I can say for the CDC. And it seems like it was just a simple mistake that the local health agency forgot to quickly blast out messages letting people know of the CDC's changes as CFD was poised to begin.
Since we cannot always count on all levels of government, working seamlessly together to alert the public, we journalists will try to sort through the data and play public health Paul Revere (he of "the British are coming" horse ride during colonial times) as necessary. Your health may depend on it.