Crosswalks. It should not take a tragedy for them to appear everywhere they are supposed to be.
They are not something you usually notice. Personally, I am more likely to take note of them due to their absence rather than their appearance.
I used to take it for granted that every intersection of every street in every city would have one. This is as American as apple pie, as natural as never forgetting how to ride a bike once you learn.
Recent developments have showed me that this is, unfortunately, not so. Perhaps nowhere else have I noticed the lack of crosswalks as much as here in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne has a lot of great attributes, and even more great people, but it is missing crosswalks in the majority of intersections that I come across.
The death late last year of a 13-year-old, who was walking in a crosswalk and had the misfortune to have crossed paths with an allegedly distracted driver, has attracted a lot of attention locally. Rightfully so, for this was an apparently avoidable tragedy that took the life of a Makaili James Evans, who also went by the nickname Mak.
This was a reminder that just a split second of diverted attention can kill someone.
The problem in Cheyenne is that more likely than not, there is not going to be a safe place to cross a street. If a teenager could lose his life when walking in a crosswalk, how much more likely is it that someone could die or be seriously injured when crossing a road that does not even have a designated safe space for walkers, joggers and bikers?
Usually, crosswalks are not something that is in the news. And it’s supposed to be this way. Their mere presence is supposed to help to avoid collisions between people and vehicles. So imagine trying to navigate across a busy street when there isn’t even a crosswalk there to begin with.
I find it downright scary when I do this. Especially if drivers do not have a clear view of me as they approach the intersection, I worry that I am taking my life in my hands just by trying to get from Point A to Point B.
State law
When crosswalks are not around, confusion reigns. Without consulting the law in Wyoming, I actually had no idea what a driver, let alone someone using nothing more than their own two feet to power themselves forward, should do when they encounter each other at a cross street.
It turns out that the state of Wyoming considers a crosswalk to be a place that “may or may not be marked. If there are no markings, a crosswalk is considered to be where imaginary lines would connect the sidewalks on each side of the street.”
While the state says that “pedestrians should cross only in crosswalks,” it also says, as a driver, you must “give the right of way or yield to a pedestrian” – but only when “a pedestrian is in a marked crosswalk on your side of the roadway.”
If this interpretation of the law, which comes from the 2021 driver license manual, is correct, then this illustrates the very real safety risks posed by intersections without a marked crosswalk. Because this suggests to me that motorists do not need to stop for people crossing at places lacking a designated crosswalk.
The reason why I feel that I am acquainted with these two white lines that run perpendicular to a road is that I have begun to notice the lack of them in my daily walks around town.
I cannot think of a single day when I have not come upon what I would consider to be an intersection of some note that nonetheless lacks any proper markings. Every day at work, when I cross West Lincolnway, I am reminded of this. Every Sunday, when I walk past the grounds of the Capitol between my house and the Laramie County Library, I am reminded of this. Every time I go for a jog, it is a reminder that I need to be more cautious.
The tragic death of Mak, which, in part, spurred me to write this column, has also encouraged me to record every single intersection I come upon that does not have a crosswalk. At the very least, I will write a forthcoming news article about it, and I will make sure that I share my list of danger zones with the city. I feel pretty certain that, once informed of the situation, our local government will act to fix this.
More to the point, the mother of Mak has embarked on a similar quest, as reported by my colleague Hannah Black. I bet her son is proud of her, wherever he is now, and I am proud that I live in the same community as her.
It is just that I am still in disbelief that it took the death of her son, who had not even finished middle school, to draw attention to this situation.
We simply must, as a municipality and as a community, get this fixed once and for all. We need to make sure that Mak’s death was not in vain.