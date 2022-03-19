Civility.
The meaning of this word is so well known that I don’t think it needs defining here, even for those few Wyomingites who recently have shown a complete lack of understanding of what it means to be civil.
Our great state has no shortage of civility. Much more so than some of the places where I have lived, civility is in abundance here.
At our state Capitol during the just-completed legislative session, there have been numerous allegations of incidents perpetrated by lawmakers in which civility was completely lacking. While at this point these allegations against multiple state legislators have not been proven by a fact-finding body, they do fit into an emerging and disturbing pattern in the Equality State.
It is reassuring that this alleged behavior is not at all consistent with the way people typically interact with each other locally. My fear is that if this behavior continues, it will be dismissed by you, the reader, who is also a member of the public and a voter, as typical behavior for our elected officials.
I have seen no evidence that anyone I have interacted with here in any way expects this behavior of their politicians. For now, this small minority of people who use verbal threats of violence and inaccurate rhetoric to make their points remains just that, a small portion of our population.
I was further heartened that, when I spoke with two people Wednesday who were allegedly targets of this unacceptable verbal rage, they were not focused on exacting revenge or on perpetuating even further this emerging lack of civility. Instead, even as they were shaken by having recently heard that a lawmaker threatened their lives, they took the time to calmly discuss with me what civility means to them.
This, reader, is exactly what we should expect of people who want to perpetuate civility, not denigrate their fellow residents with whom they just happen to disagree.
I have a personal stake in all of this, which is partly why I am writing this article as a column and not as a news story. I moved here less than two months ago from Washington, D.C.
Civility and all it entails was a major reason that I chose to accept a job writing and editing for you, the reader of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. I have remained impressed with the gusher of civility, goodwill, kindness and neighborliness that I have encountered in my short time as a resident of Cheyenne.
Make no mistake, civility is one of our natural resources. While you cannot physically mine it, pump it or sell it on a market, it is nonetheless a defining characteristic of us. To use another analogy, civility is part of the Wyoming brand.
It is a valuable brand, with wide-ranging cachet. Employing civility is also a way that the people you elect to represent your interests in the Capitol can get more done. Because when you are not fighting with each other, even amid stark political and other differences, you can accomplish much more through trying to achieve consensus, or at least operating from the same manual of what constitutes acceptable behavior.
Civility is not what I planned to focus on in my first column in the WTE. Instead, I had planned to introduce myself to you by sharing why I have spent the last six months defending Cheyenne and Wyoming to people I know who do not live here.
I still hope to make this a focus of a future installment in what I expect will become a series of occasional columns on living here. It will be a lot easier for me to sing the praises of our region as loudly as I have been if everyone involved in politics remembers that tarnishing our state's brand of civility does no one any good.