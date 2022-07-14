Life is full of analogies and symbolism – especially when you are a columnist, always subconsciously searching for them. Just going about my daily life, I am struck by this.
All the more so with my family getting back together, now finally living all here in Cheyenne. Both for the humans and the animals.
First came our family's Washington, D.C. dog, 8-year-old Neo, a combination hound and beagle. Perhaps symbolizing the entire nature of this cross-country venture, he barely made it here. I blame the airlines.
Like a lot of aspects of this move, and of life sometimes, it almost didn’t happen – until finally it did. It was just plain hard and took a lot of advance planning, and, in the end, probably even some luck, in the form of acceptable weather and a few unusually cooperative airline employees.
Back when I was a kid – in fact, about the same age as my son is now – we moved across the country to Denver. When it came to bringing the family dog with us, it was a cinch. We put him on the plane we flew in, in cargo, on some tranquilizer. He seemed to be no worse for the wear, and it was stress-free for the adults to arrange.
It’s not so simple these days, because I think the airlines really do not want to transport your family pet if it is too large to sit in the passenger cabin with you. Some airlines simply will not allow it. Others do allow it, with a twist that, in the summer, it must be cool enough in the cities the plane goes through in order for the dog to hit the skies. Approximately 85 degrees Fahrenheit seemed to be the magic threshold.
By the time I figured this all out, I had spent much of my Father’s Day on this problem, since I was stuck in quarantine anyway. Summer had already begun, and so there were precious few days that were cool enough to allow for pet transport by air. Things were not made easier by the fact that all animals need a veterinary health clearance within 10 days of travel, and, at least on American Airlines, you can only book a flight for your canine 10 days out.
American, while trying hard at times, really did not seem to want to make this happen now. It took me making a lot of suggestions about alternative routes and times and days to even get an initial booking. (I have contacted the carrier in case they wish to comment about the overall experience.)
With my family moving here, the pooch needed to move, too. My wife considered renting a car and driving from Washington to Cheyenne, because of the dog transport issue. The other option was to pay thousands of dollars for a service to transport him by highway.
The day before the journey, the airline called me to cancel. It would have been one degree too hot in one of the cities our good boy Neo would go through. However, after some perseverance when the customer service representative wanted to give up and wait until the fall, we found a way. By keeping him on a long layover in Chicago, stuck in his crate and without any sedative on the trip (these vet-prescribed drugs are now banned by the carriers), it would work.
Then, on the morning of the flight, American cargo folks reported it would be one degree too hot. My wife, thankfully, checked with a more central resource at the carrier, which confirmed that the forecast was clear.
All this took a toll on Neo. By the time I picked him up at Denver International Airport, he acted dazed, and on the car ride home, he did not even want to stick his head out the window to enjoy the breeze.
One thing my human family was watching carefully was how Neo would interact with Fred, the dog I adopted in Cheyenne. My family worried Fred would not want to have canine company.
Instead, there was a different problem, one that I should have anticipated knowing Neo’s “resource hoarding” ways. Neo did not want to share – anything – with Fred, and attacked him with little provocation.
Otherwise, they got along just fine. (Really!) I once spotted them sleeping together in a single dog bed. They seem to genuinely like each other, and now that two weeks have passed, they sometimes even share things like my wife’s and my bed.
In those initial days together, however, anything could set Neo off. Even non-food things, like which dog was in closest proximity to me. I felt like I had morphed from dog dad into animal control, staying vigilant and separating them when the fur would fly, so to speak.
By the time our cat arrived on the same plane as my wife and son, the dogs were mostly getting along. Then our attention switched to whether Fred would harass our cat and chase after her.
The short answer turned out to be, sometimes. Fortunately, since we kept the cat away from the dogs for a few days, by then my family had fallen in love with Fred, almost as much as I had.
So, we’re trying to work it all out, like families try to do.