What a difference a few months can make in the grieving process. The passage of time was helped along by some Jewish burial customs.
Back on May 19, in a column titled “Missing my mom, meet my mom,” I introduced you to my late mother. Today, as I’m writing this in Denver, my family and I just attended the unveiling of her gravestone in the cemetery where she was buried in April 2021.
Something has happened in the last few months, so that I am no longer as upset at her for the very act of dying. I thought it would take me much more time to get to this point. I do not think I should have been blaming her all this time, though the outrage came naturally, and out of love and grief.
Rightly or wrongly, I have been holding my mother responsible for her own death. I have been upset at her, perhaps selfishly, for not attending to her medical problems so that she could continue to live. I was hurt that she eventually rejected all my efforts to help her. So goes it with highly independent (not to mention intelligent) people, especially when they are among your loved ones.
While it was no huge surprise when she passed away, alone at home in suburban Denver and from an apparent massive heart attack, it still hit me hard. As experts say, people sometimes react to loss with anger, before they accept the loss itself.
My mom, Isabel, was a human conundrum. She had all the will a person needs to live, yet she did not heed medical advice.
My wife explains it as my mom was so overwhelmed that she didn’t fully comprehend or accept health care instructions, and I think that is part of the equation that led to her premature demise. She was 73, and based on her family history, she could have lived another 20 years with proper medical care.
In the last few weeks approaching today’s unveiling of her gravestone, I have gradually noticed that my anger over the situation has begun subsiding. When I think of her, which is just a little less frequent these days, I think of how much I miss her, how sad I am that I can’t communicate with her anymore, and how I would like to see her.
This transition itself is a bit of a loss, because she is simply on my mind just a bit less. While I used to think about her multiple times a day, now it is no more than once daily. I fear I will forget the sound of her voice, the feel of her skin when I kissed her forehead goodbye, the memory of what she physically looked like.
This loss of having her constantly on my mind is replaced by the joy she still brings to me – and other members of her family, as well as her many friends. She remains my moral compass. She remains a primary reason why I moved to Cheyenne this past winter.
It brought me so much joy to see her longtime friends who attended the graveside mini-service today: Jan, Joanie, Lois and Rebecca. (I was sorry that another friend couldn’t find the grave – I almost got lost, too). My brother and his family came, as did my own wife and son. Having everyone there was something she would have appreciated just as much as I did.
Her beloved religious leader, Rabbi Black, lent spirituality and personality to the proceedings. This was in part because Rabbi Black knew my mother well, and in part because Jewish mourning traditions are purposefully meant to help people with getting some closure. Revealing my mom’s gravestone, which was beautiful and I think just how she would have wanted it, added to this sense of peacefulness. Then we placed small stones on top of it, another tradition.
Afterward, my family and I went to visit my father and stepmother, who live nearby. Without the loss of my mom, I might have remained as a journalist on the East Coast, and I would have missed all the recent opportunities I have had to see family here in Denver. My son might not have been able to go clothes shopping with his grandfather for the outfit he will wear next month when he has his Jewish coming of age ceremony, which is called a bar mitzvah.
So thank you, Mom, for leaving something behind beyond just the many memories we all have of you. You inspired this cross-country move. While I wish I could visit you in person, I am glad I can see where you are buried and remember you that way.
I love you. I miss you.