Jonathan Make headshot

Jonathan Make headshot

In the short time I have lived here, I have been continually impressed by the lack of attempts at media manipulation I have faced locally.

In virtually every other city where I have been a journalist over the last 30 years, and especially in the last decade-plus, media manipulation has increasingly become the norm, conducted by people of all backgrounds and with any degree of influence. One of the latest flavors involves regular consumers themselves trying their hand at influencing how they are portrayed by the news media.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus