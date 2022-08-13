In the short time I have lived here, I have been continually impressed by the lack of attempts at media manipulation I have faced locally.
In virtually every other city where I have been a journalist over the last 30 years, and especially in the last decade-plus, media manipulation has increasingly become the norm, conducted by people of all backgrounds and with any degree of influence. One of the latest flavors involves regular consumers themselves trying their hand at influencing how they are portrayed by the news media.
This occurs when someone a journalist interviews, or some organization a reporter writes about, tries to shape news coverage, often through less-than-aboveboard means.
Some may be inclined to blow this off as what we in the media industry refer to as inside baseball. I disagree.
The more what you hear, read and see is covertly shaped by the very people with a vested interest in this, the less likely you will get a somewhat objective version of what transpired. Without getting the straight news (what you read about in the other sections of this publication), you may never know what actually took place.
Ignorance is not bliss.
Media manipulation
Media manipulation can take place when someone insists on anonymity, even though what they are saying is completely anodyne.
There certainly are times when a journalist should consider keeping someone’s name out of the public domain. On these rare occasions, it’s usually done because someone would face personal risk for speaking out.
With institutions – a government, a company, a religious organization, even a nonprofit – shaping the media message is a big business. There are thousands of people in the U.S. whose job is to do just this, and these entities have the money to pay these molders of opinion. To be sure, there are many PR people who do not try to manipulate the media, it is just that, at least in other cities where I have worked, they are a vanishing breed.
Here in Wyoming, it has been a refreshing experience to be a journalist. I can count probably on one hand the number of times someone has tried to sway what I am writing in manipulative ways. (It has never succeeded.)
Two recent experiences reminded me of this, and particularly the difference between being a journalist in Washington, D.C., versus here in Cheyenne.
My first reminder came last week, when a journalism publication posted online a story about ways in which public relations experts, working for public agencies, try to shield YOUR government from media scrutiny. The author of this Columbia Journalism Review story, Kathryn Foxhall, has spent years advocating against what she appropriately calls “censorship by PIO.”
PIOs
PIOs are public information officers, the government spokespeople who discuss the police, public health issues, regulatory proceedings and much more.
Foxhall contends, academic research shows and my own investigative reporting in Washington has found (such as is online here) that more PIOs are increasingly trying to censor what their government bosses want to keep secret.
If you care about how your tax dollars are spent, or how the government exercises its authority, you should be wary of this trend. When these government PR representatives withhold information from journalists, they are also withholding it from YOU.
By way of disclosure, Foxhall in her CJR article briefly quotes me. She and I have been on a journalism association local board together.
Just about every government representative I have dealt with in Wyoming is refreshingly honest. They pick up the phone. They respond to emails. They mostly answer most of my questions. They do not monitor interviews I conduct with their colleagues. They do not try to dissuade me from doing my job. When they disagree with my reporting, they act like adults and calmly discuss their concerns with my boss, Brian Martin, and/or with me.
In short, these folks are not guilty of censorship by PIO. They have my respect. I hope I am earning theirs.
Bizarro world
This week, in our newsroom, we encountered a situation so bizarre, I was tempted to immediately write it off. After thinking about it overnight, I decided to write this.
A political candidate here in Wyoming engaged in just this sort of media manipulation, with this newspaper. Black was white and up was down with this person.
The politico contended that we had not reached out to them before we published a news report. Apparently, our several phone calls and emails were not received. (This sort of thing does sometimes actually happen, I just have no evidence that it did here.)
When I again reached out to this person, calling and using this time a different email address, I got no questions answered. Instead, this person doubled down on their false allegations.
After the primaries on Tuesday, I intend to write more about this, and to identify the person and to try to get their side.
So stay tuned. And please go vote.
Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.