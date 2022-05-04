I have a new lover.
I accidentally told him I loved him within half an hour of meeting him. While it was an accurate reflection of my heart, it came out a little bit prematurely.
My lover takes up about as much time as I spent in the early days of the relationship with my now-wife of 18 years. Fred and I take lots of walks together, we play a bit, he sleeps in the bed with me (even when I would prefer he not), and he and I go places together. I would even take him to work if I thought that was acceptable. (By contrast, my wife and I used to work in the same newsroom.)
I also am trying to help Fred with some of his pre-existing issues. You might call this relationship baggage we are both seeking to overcome.
Given that I am not cheating on my wife, I should probably specify that I am talking about Fred, the dog. He joined my household in Cheyenne late last month.
Like the way a lot of new lovers meet (at least, before online dating), me having met Fred was a bit of a serendipitous accident.
I had taken a break one recent afternoon from working at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and dropped in without an appointment at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. I had expected to just sign up for volunteering.
Instead, I ended up leaving with Fred.
The reason why I’m writing about Fred is not because I am obsessed with him, which I happen to be.
I am writing about him because getting and deciding to keep Fred was a bit of a community effort. My reasons for getting him reflect some of the growing pains about moving myself and, eventually, my family cross-country to write and edit for you, the reader of this newspaper.
Very little in this community takes place in a vacuum. That's what makes it a community and not simply a geographic place.
At the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, getting Fred was a team effort. Volunteers and staff there work together to make sure that a dog like Fred, and, indeed, any of the thousands of canines and cats they take in each year, are housed, fed and eventually adopted out. They did this even though they were dealing with an unprecedented number of animals.
Many came from one hoarding situation, one in which my colleague Hannah Black reported last week there were a few dozen dogs and other pets. The news came Monday that the shelter had managed to find at least a temporary home for every single one of these newcomers that was eligible for fostering. As the shelter itself wrote, "We couldn’t have done it without the influx of support from our community."
Back on the Wednesday that I visited, Toni at the front desk helped me. She was so good at her job that she subtly and without pressure helped to convince me to take home a dog that day.
The shelter calls this "foster to adopt." I think that is an apt name for the program. Once I got my family's sign-on (especially because we already have a dog and a cat), I ended up about a week later agreeing to fully adopt Fred.
Toni explained to me what might be involved in housing Fred, and gave me several handouts specifying how to integrate Fred into my home. (Such handouts are also online at https://www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org/programs-resources/, under "printable references.")
Hours after taking Fred home, I went to the local Petco. I had a list from Toni of food and toys. Despite having owned a number of pets over my lifetime, I was clueless about where to find these items in the store.
Two employees helped me locate everything. I was helped out to my car, given Fred was pulling at the leash because he wanted to say hello to everyone and every pet (he's a friendly guy.)
Several days later, I had to go to Casper for work and realized I might end up needing to stay there overnight. I used the Rover pet-sitting platform to find Lynn and Phillip, a husband-wife team who run a dog-sitting business a little bit outside of Cheyenne.
Within 24 hours, Lynn had visited my house here in town to meet Fred. She did an excellent job watching him while I was gone. Even after I returned home, Lynn helped me with advice on how to live with a dog with some psychological issues that are pretty common for canines that come from a shelter. On top of that, she swung by my house this past Saturday night to lend me a reinforced crate, because Fred was breaking out of the crate from Petco.
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter also continues to help. Toni provided additional advice over the phone, and I scheduled a time for Fred to meet with the shelter's veterinarian and dog behavioralist.
While adding a new lover was a way for me to be less lonely here, it reinforced that Cheyenne is filled with people who make it a community, not just a place.