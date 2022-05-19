Because my mom played a big role in why I came to Cheyenne to write and edit for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, I would like to introduce you to her.
With Mother’s Day having already passed this year, I fear that my timing is a bit off with this belated introduction. On the other hand, because I have been meaning for some time to introduce myself to you, I think that telling you about my mother will help you to also get to know me. I never gave you a proper introduction to either my mom or to me, because news has a way of overtaking the best of plans. (I even had an introductory column written a few months ago.)
My mother died quickly and suddenly just over a year ago, alone at her home in suburban Denver. She was 73 and had expected to live for another two decades. That was not an unreasonable expectation, given that her parents and other relatives had lived well into their 90s or even beyond.
The cause of what I consider to have been her premature demise was most likely a heart attack, according to the emergency personnel who responded after a friend found her dead in her bedroom.
I had tried to prevent just this from happening. My mother was very independent in many ways, and she never wanted to be told what to do by anyone. While I can completely relate to this personally, it also meant that she sometimes ignored what doctors and other experts advised. So I became increasingly worried that she would die alone and without warning in her spacious home.
I don’t mean to gross you out. It is just that these details, even 13 months later, loom so large for me. They played a major role in my moving cross-country to Cheyenne.
For a time, I thought I might have had this maternal health situation figured out.
I had contracted with a medical aide service for it to send someone several times a week to check in on my mom. I was coordinating among her doctors and others who were treating her heart and other medical conditions. I got my mother’s OK for the home visits to begin.
It was ultimately unsuccessful. Once she fully realized that she would need to give up some degree control over her longtime resistance to getting such drop-in visits, and once she figured out that I would be politely, but firmly trying to encourage her to follow medical advice, she ended my involvement. She threatened to no longer speak with me if I did not leave her health care to her.
She told me to cancel the visiting health service, even before they had a chance to come to her house a single time. She died a few months later.
I thank God that I was able to “see” her just a few days before her death. That is when she participated via Zoom in our Jewish celebration of freedom from enslavement, which is called a Passover seder. As my son later reminded me, I was also at one point privately annoyed that she was having technical problems and was interrupting the event.
I think this juxtaposition, while unfortunate as among my last memories involving my mother, encapsulates my perspective on her. I both love her and find her annoying – still. I think of her (fondly) every day. I have not made one decision since her death where I did not think what would my mother have recommended I do in such a situation?
I love her because, well, for starters, she has always loved me unconditionally and had interesting perspectives on my own life. I think a lot of our mothers are our greatest fans. We all could use a No. 1 fan in our life.
I also found a lot of our interactions to be frustrating because she did not care of her health or take care of her own circumstances that she often found to be limiting. She would not replace her approximately 15-year-old laptop computer so that she could fully participate in our Zoom events, nor would she get a smartphone. The flip side of this is that she was never distracted by technology when speaking with others, so she really focused on you.
Like mother, like son, I can be awfully stubborn, too. Just ask my wife. So I find myself still upset at my mom for dying. I wish I were not.
My regret when it came to my mom, in addition to not being able to say goodbye to her, is that I had not managed to move closer to Denver while she was alive. While this was not for lack of trying (there are not a lot of journalism jobs outside of the big, coastal cities), I should have tried harder.
My mom brought me to Cheyenne because I wanted to live closer to the rest of my family, who also live in the Denver area. For that and more, I have her to thank.