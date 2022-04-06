Dear Barnes & Noble in Cheyenne,
I don’t even know you, yet I am preemptively missing you already.
While I am really glad that you told me Tuesday that you plan to stick around in this city, I am for now taking a trust, but verify approach. I will believe it once I can enter your new – location to be determined – permanent home.
So it was that I found myself being sad, not shocked, when my boss, Brian Martin, showed me your press release the other day. Turns out you are leaving your current Cheyenne location in just over a month to make way for a Natural Grocers.
I will admit to being in some denial when I had read just the day before, in my colleague Jasmine Hall's story, that the natural foods grocery store was going in at the same address where you currently sell books and much more locally. I, at least, had some plausible deniability that perhaps Natural Grocers would locate elsewhere in the mini-shopping center that faces Dell Range Boulevard.
In a few months, you plan to open a smaller, temporary location near your current home and in the Frontier Mall. And longer term, you are hoping to move to a similarly sized home for yourself in Cheyenne, with updated furniture to boot.
Yet I wasn't surprised when I had learned about your plan to move. I never really thought our market was big enough for you. It’s just that in this era of consumer expectations for everything being available online, getting it just in time, and having it delivered anytime and anywhere you want, there are many other ways to sell books.
As they like to say in business – or at least in movies about business – "It’s not personal, it’s just business."
Another reason I wasn’t entirely surprised by your impending move is that I had recently tried to go into your store. I arrived at your bookselling home at about 8:40 p.m. on a weekday evening. I had thought that I had read that you were entertaining visitors until 9 p.m. But when I arrived, your store was dark, and the parking lot was empty. Turns out, you now shut off the lights and go to bed at 8 p.m. on weeknights.
It’s never a good sign when a business, especially a brick-and-mortar retailer such as yourself, shortens its store hours. That usually means the store owner is trying to save money on labor and other operational costs because it isn't worth it to stay open longer.
I tried to find a Wall Street analyst who could speak with me about how you can make a go of selling books here. Turns out, because your stock is no longer actively traded, I was told that there may not be any such analysts. You were taken private a few years ago.
Taking all of this into account, I remain heartened and even slightly optimistic that you say you plan stick around in Cheyenne. Positive things are happening here, people are moving here (if in small numbers), many of them like to read, and you are currently the only game in town when it comes to primarily selling new books.
Barnes & Noble, it isn't just me, but others I know here in Cheyenne who love you. Or at least who have a love-hate relationship with you. (See above about you being the only serious player in town.)
Count me as being skeptical about your staying power, because you have broken my heart in the past.
Barnes & Noble, you had a beautiful, two-story location on a highly trafficked corner of downtown Washington, D.C., near where I lived before moving here. A few years ago, you closed. You never opened another location in the nation's capital.
I realize that it if wasn't worth your while to sell books, music and such from one of the most populated metropolitan areas in the country, it may not be worth your while to try to make a go of it in a much smaller region.
I am holding out hope that you will find an affordable dwelling here in Wyoming's Capital City, where it makes business sense for you to locate, even if it is not very profitable. I am sure that there are a lot of places that would like to host you.
Even though this is a small market for a chain bookstore, it doesn’t mean there cannot be one here for the long haul. But as they say, it’s just business.