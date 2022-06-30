I try not to write much about politics or religion in this column. They are just such hot-button issues that it can be hard to personally relate my experiences to all of our community, rather than only speaking to a certain segment of the population that happens to agree with my views.
Yet you probably will not be surprised to know that I view even my own rules as rules waiting to be broken.
More important, a couple Judaic encounters this past week reminded me of the important role that community plays in religion. Even for a religion that counts maybe 1% or 2% of the entire country as its adherents.
This past Sunday, the community from the Cheyenne area and, indeed, from the Western U.S., came together at Mount Sinai. It was the annual Yiddish food festival, which is put on by this congregation.
Just as members of the community overall came to learn about the congregation, so, too, did I. I am one of the newest members of Mount Sinai, so I had a lot to learn about its deep history in Cheyenne.
Ostensibly, the focus of this event is – what else – food. In this case, food that is both kosher and that is also culturally associated with Jews.
Kosher in this case means that there was no milk, cheese or other dairy products. And the meat came from animals that chew their cud and have cloven hooves. In practice, this means that things like pork and shellfish are not on the menu.
Jews are associated with an array of food, much of which has made it into the American mainstream. So there were bagels and lox, which is essentially cold, cured salmon thinly sliced so that you can eat it on a sandwich. There was rugelach, which is a kind of pastry. And, my favorite, there was chocolate-covered matzah. Matzah is a form of unleavened bread, essentially a cracker.
The food, however, is not what impressed me. I was impressed that several hundred people attended who were not associated with the congregation. They came bearing their appetites and curiosity. So I heard a few dozen questions asked of our rabbi, of the lay leaders of our congregation and even of me.
There were questions about how Jews observe holidays, about our holy book (which we call the Torah), about the stained glass in the building and what its montages signify. This was a great opportunity for people to learn more about our religion and for our religion to host the community.
Even with little advertising and with some people still concerned about attending big events during the pandemic, there was still a good number of participants. Indeed, the Yiddish food festival took a hiatus in the past two years.
On Sunday, we also got to listen to Klezmer music performed by a band from Colorado. Klezmer music is essentially Jewish folk music. It’s pretty catchy.
Bar mitzvah
Some topics discussed at this event also brought home for me that, in just a few months, my son will have his bar mitzvah, a Jewish coming-of-age ceremony. He will read from the Torah on the dias back in Washington, D.C.
Unlike Mount Sinai, our congregation in Washington does not have its own full-time physical home. The wonderful upshot of this is that we get to use a beautiful church for our services, and we get to interact with congregations other than our own, even more so than a Jewish temple with its own building might.
Even though my son's bar mitzvah will not be held in an actual temple, there is still a lot of spiritual significance, at least for me, associated with the church. It is a beautiful building with stained glass windows and a lot of other things that invoke religious contemplation for me.
Preparing my son for this event, at which he will help lead sabbath services on a Saturday morning, was very much a community endeavor. My family could not have done it on our own.
Noah got help from numerous cantors (learned musicians), rabbis and even volunteer teachers. Over many years, they helped tutor him on reading from the portion of the Torah that corresponds with his bar mitzvah date. They taught him Jewish prayers. They taught him how to chant, or sing, many of these religious texts.
In the process, they gave him a comprehensive education on what it means to be a Jew. What is the morality associated with the religion? What is the theology behind the prayers that we say to our God? And so much more.
I hope to write again about this bar mitzvah. Because I want to share with you how proud I am of my son for persisting in his Jewish education, even as it was completely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And I am grateful that his new community, here in Cheyenne, has so far been nothing but welcoming to me as a Jew.