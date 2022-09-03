It began as a straightforward news story.
Attempts at media manipulation are often launched in routine situations. It sneaks up on you, which makes it all the more difficult to identify and resist.
As I have written in these opinion pages (separate from our news reports), the most recent instance of media manipulation I encountered involved a politician. Although I didn’t identify him earlier, I am now naming him as promised: Rep. Chuck Gray, Republican from Casper and candidate for Wyoming secretary of state.
It started with a news story that was posted online as an alert, and a longer version appeared in the next day’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper. Less than two weeks before Aug. 16’s primary, Rep. Gray’s main rival to become the next secretary of state alleged he wasn’t qualified because of campaign finance allegations involving his past campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, a Republican from Cheyenne, had latched onto allegations the previous campaign of Rep. Gray hadn’t fully accounted for where he got some campaign money.
Part of what makes media manipulation so pernicious is that Rep. Gray, like media manipulators before him, never responded to the substance of these and other allegations. At least not to my several inquiries, nor apparently to those from some other news organizations.
Media manipulation often occurs when a public figure throws shade at others and makes unsubstantiated allegations and rhetorical threats. They do this instead of answering questions, which would actually help to inform the public while buttressing their own reputations.
Rep. Gray appears to have a perfectly plausible explanation for how he got this campaign money. I only know this based on comments he made in Casper, which were reported by Victoria Eavis at the Casper Star-Tribune.
Back on Aug. 5, as I was writing a news alert, I sent a few emails to Rep. Gray seeking comment. This is typically how the WTE and other news organizations operate. We seek out as many sides of an issue as possible. We give those accused of misdeeds an opportunity to respond.
Puzzling email
I never heard back that day from Rep. Gray. I had also left him a voicemail message.
A few days later, I got a puzzling email from this legislator. It was sent from a different email address, one that he might’ve used for his campaign, rather than his official government one, which is the one I had used.
In this email, he claimed that he had never been contacted by the WTE. This does sometimes happen, when the subject of a story does not actually receive your messages. However, I had no information this had occurred here.
Naturally, I had some follow-up questions for the lawmaker. He again didn’t respond.
Also that same day, about five days after the initial news article was published, he called me numerous times and said similar to what he had written in his email. Again, he barely addressed the underlying allegations. He never returned my call back, either.
Showing the perils of attempting to engage in media manipulation, the response from Rep. Gray only served to keep the financing complaint against him in the public eye. Although our newspaper was not obligated to amend our old news story, I did so anyway. The article appeared online anew.
Retraction request
This updated news story didn’t please the candidate.
He finally said something that led me the write this column. Rep. Gray wrote to me that “this article is defamatory – we will send you a letter of retraction.”
This past Wednesday, instead of returning my emails seeking comment for this opinion column, Rep. Gray called WTE Managing Editor Brian Martin. The lawmaker spent most of that conversation, as well as a follow-up one with me, focusing on the campaign finance allegations, instead of the substance of this column. When he did address the substance, he seemed to be making various vague legal threats and lobbing criticisms of my professionalism.
Toward the end of our phone conversation, Rep. Gray then declared everything he had just said to be off the record. I told him that is not how this works. Beyond him accusing me of being a liar and a reporter who doesn’t do his research, he had very little to actually say besides maintaining he had not heard from me a month ago, when I first reached out. I can absolutely believe that my emails to his state legislative account may have gone to spam, or that he somehow missed my voicemails. I just can’t buy into his attack-the-media modus operandi.
When his rhetoric continued during our brief phone chat, I eventually told him the conversation was not productive and I hung up. I am thankful I have not felt compelled to do this with any other newsmaker since moving to Wyoming last winter.
Shortly after our contentious chat, Rep. Gray sent me an email. It read, in full, “This is pretty typical stuff from a DC journalist. These defamatory, false claims have all been responded to.”
Several minutes later, the legislator sent another email, saying, in its entirety, that the WTE “has still refused to correct the false claims that they’ve made.”
Even back in Washington, D.C., where I was a journalist for close to two decades, it’s rare to be accused of media malpractice in a case that is so straightforward. It got me to thinking that the public should know what happened – here in Wyoming.
Rep. Gray won the Republican primary. He is likely to become the next secretary of state.
Let’s hope he doesn’t practice media manipulation in that important government position.
Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.