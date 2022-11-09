Jonathan Make headshot

Jonathan Make headshot

I always imagined I would write this column in a few years’ time, at least after my son finished high school, not less than eight months after my first column appeared here. As a quote attributed to John Lennon says, “Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.”

It is time for me to move on from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. I am very sorry to say goodbye. There are many more columns I wanted to write.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus