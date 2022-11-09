I always imagined I would write this column in a few years’ time, at least after my son finished high school, not less than eight months after my first column appeared here. As a quote attributed to John Lennon says, “Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans.”
It is time for me to move on from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. I am very sorry to say goodbye. There are many more columns I wanted to write.
Yet, I also wanted to pursue other dreams in other professions, which is why I apologize for halting this column prematurely. There were promises I made, such as investigating the extent to which Cheyenne lacks sidewalks, that I never got around to.
Perhaps I will at a future time.
In the immediate future, I am starting training this week to work for the railroad, based here in Cheyenne. To say this is a childhood dream of mine does not fully do it justice. I have had plenty of literal dreams as an adult of driving a locomotive and performing other jobs on the railroad. (Fortunately, there is a long process before someone can do this.)
I am lucky the railroad sits in the center of town, with the east-west tracks dividing downtown (at least in my mind) from the south side. Just as I have been able to easily walk to work at the WTE, I look forward to continuing doing this, but at a new workplace. It is just that, for the first time since 1992, I will no longer be a journalist. This decision was, of course, a bittersweet one.
I have a bit of an assignment for you, the reader, so that we all can continue to have a strong voice of local news in the WTE.
The staff
Those who know me know I do not engage in puffery, especially not of companies and other institutions. Based on my extensive media experience, I think the WTE is among the strongest, most vital and most appreciated newspapers of its size in the country.
This starts with the people, both at the WTE and in the community. Although the public often has a tendency to shoot the messenger, so to speak, community members also, by and large, appreciate the service that the paper – and its staff – perform.
Residents are lucky to have a dedicated core group of editors, reporters and photographers (in addition to others who do things like sell advertisements and subscriptions, make our technology work and more). Mostly consisting of full-time staff, supplemented with a few local freelancers, this group manages to produce a higher quality of journalism than most other U.S. papers of its size.
I was a WTE subscriber before I moved here, and I will continue to be one.
I have yet to see another local news organization approach the digital transition in as thoughtful a manner as has this organization, as far as everyday readers are concerned. Often, when news media takes something away (the WTE now publishes in print one less day a week), it gives readers nothing in return. Not here.
Readers gained an extra day of WTE e-Editions, which include news written by this core group of journalists. I got to see firsthand how staff from throughout the WTE pitched in to help educate readers about the changes. I believe that, as a result, most subscribers have stayed loyal.
Homework
This brings me to my homework assignment for you. If you want to have a strong WTE to enjoy in the future, I hope you will do these things.
Keep reading, of course, which means paying for this as you would any other product. Share the content with your neighbors when you see something of interest.
Share your feedback with the WTE when you have something constructive to say. Letters to the editor are an example. Email your thoughts to news@wyomingnews.com, among other ways to communicate with people at the newspaper.
Hold your public officials, businesses and other organizations accountable. Encourage them to speak with local journalists to share their perspectives. Take note if you see them behaving in an uncivil way with the media (or anyone else). Journalists’ jobs are to ask hard questions, to deliver you insightful reporting.
Try to give generously of your time, opinions and referrals to others in the community when a journalist contacts you. The better the information you provide, the better story you will read, and photos and video you will see.
To contact me personally, I will remain on all major social media and networking platforms, often under the “makejdm” handle and always associated with my real name. You can also email me at comdaily@gmail.com.
Thank you for making my experience at the WTE a fulfilling one. Hope to see you around town.