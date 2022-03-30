I am scared.
So scared, in fact, that I expend a lot of my already limited brain power trying to pretend that there is nothing to be scared of.
I am here to say that denial actually works pretty well as a coping strategy. Its main limitation is that the mere state of denying something does not negate the existence of it.
I am not scared to admit to you that what I am scared of is the coronavirus.
Because life is going on like normal here, I can go hours, or sometimes even days, without thinking about the coronavirus in terms of how it might impact me, my loved ones, my friends, and my new community of Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming. I treasure these times, because it is like taking a little break from remaining in a pandemic, even after two years. Like it or not, this is the era that humankind continues to be in.
When something does occasionally happen to remind me of this undeniable fact that there is something called COVID-19, and yes, it is occurring everywhere in the world, it is truly a little shock. Just recently, this happened to me.
I was leaving a dinner Thursday night that involved about 10 people at a local restaurant. Of course, no one was wearing a mask, and I don’t think the subject of the virus came up even once in any conversation at our table.
As we were walking out after our meal, a member of our party was remarking on how he didn’t think he had ever gotten the coronavirus and asking me whether it was the same for me. When I replied that I, too, didn't think that I had ever had it, it was a rude awakening to be reminded of this illness.
One of the many things I truly love about living here in Cheyenne is that it is rare that I am reminded that, like it or not, we are still in a pandemic. I think there is a lot to say for getting on with our lives by going on with our usual activities.
Some of you may be skeptical that the coronavirus is something to be scared about. A good portion of you have likely had COVID-19 and have since been able to get on with your lives. I am so thankful for that.
At least to my mind, and in those of the doctors I know, as well as the medical experts that the media relies on, the problem is that a small portion of people who get infected do not do so well. I’m sure many of you, like me, know someone who has succumbed to this disease or who has struggled with the after-effects of it for a long period of time.
More so, I am scared, truly scared out of my wits at times, that I will get COVID-19 and unknowingly transmit it to others. This can have deadly effects. Or, at the very least, I could play a role in perpetuating this endless pandemic in which we all find ourselves.
What truly makes me feel guilty – and rightly so – is that I don’t do everything I can to prevent the spread of this disease. When I am around people who are not wearing masks, I don't wear one, either. Although I get tested every time before and after I travel, I do not test myself randomly. At least I am vaccinated and boosted, I tell myself.
Every so often, I encounter an event where there is some risk of getting COVID-19 or giving it to others if I am unknowingly carrying the virus.
For me, I have so far always made the decision to go. Sometimes, I get tested afterward.
I look forward to seeing you at the next concert I attend, the next movie I watch in a theater or the next time I eat in a restaurant. I’m just hoping, and sometimes also praying, that we can keep ourselves and our community healthy at the same time.