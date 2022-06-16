In my couple decades of voting, I have missed taking part in a single election.
It was 2008, and hype was high in Washington, D.C., to vote for Barack Obama in his first and ultimately successful run for president. Consequently, the lines to wait were a couple of hours. I tried twice and eventually gave up, since I needed to get to work as a journalist.
Fast forward to 2022, here in Cheyenne. The level of toxicity in the sole congressional race in our state is much higher than I am comfortable with. This simply cannot be the "Wyoming way" I have heard so much about.
This toxicity alone is not enough to dissuade me from exercising my constitutional right to vote. What further crosses the threshold for me to think twice about going to the polls this year here in Wyoming is that distrust in the media runs so high in some circles. I would feel better simply to not make my political preferences known, even in the privacy of a voting booth. Not having to make up my mind and vote for any candidate, simply put, will help me to face any readers – or, more likely, politicians – on the chance that they disagree with any of our news coverage.
It has been painful to watch how negative the race for the seat held by Liz Cheney, Republican congresswoman in Wyoming, has been. This is not a race about policy. It is a race about throwing vast amounts of shade. I truly cannot tell how the leading candidates, namely representative Cheney and Harriet Hageman, differ on most issues that I think would matter to most Wyomingites. What I do know is that neither candidate likes each other, and that only one candidate, Ms. Hageman, is a fan of former President Donald Trump, and vice versa.
All of the mud being slung, at least for me so far, has had the effect of obscuring any consequential differences on most issues.
Surprisingly, Mr. Trump‘s rally in Casper a couple weeks ago did help to clarify some policy issues for me. Many thousands of people in the audience in Casper and many times that number of people across our state and our country, who were watching it live on television, learned that Ms. Hageman does not appear to support long-accepted scientific truths.
She used a significant amount of her time on stage to rail against many of the ways that many doctors and other medical and health experts have recommended to slow the inevitable spread of the coronavirus. I couldn’t tell for sure whether she herself opposes any policy that encourages following basic public health practices -- such as wearing a mask at times, getting vaccination shots as necessary, and other common-sense steps -- or whether she simply doesn’t think these things should be required. I have asked her campaign for clarification.
For her part, I have been surprised that Ms. Cheney has not been spending more time visiting with residents across our state. And her public appearances, especially in Wyoming, have been few and far between. They seem to be much more frequent outside of our state. I wonder if this will change between now and the primary election on Aug. 16.
If you have watched TV or used social media in recent weeks, you have undoubtedly seen her political advertisements. But they do not seem to entirely replace the need to get out and speak with voters who she thinks she can persuade to vote for her.
Looking ahead, I just hope that if there are debates between any of the candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, that the participants can focus on what really matters to those who live here. Demagoguing the federal government and political opponents does not seem to make for an educated voter. I hope to see much more about what any of the candidates would do if they win this office, and less about the people they seem to so abundantly hate.