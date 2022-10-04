On Monday morning, on the sidewalk just in front of our house, my wife found some anti-Semitic literature. She apparently was not alone.
It appeared in a Ziploc-type bag. When I had first seen it, I had initially thought nothing of it. The type was small, and I thought it was merely marketing something.
It took me until early Tuesday morning to put it all together. Thanks to a comprehensive story on the matter in Cowboy State Daily, I understood how serious this was. And also how laughable it is.
I refuse to repeat more than a smidgen of what is actually in this literal bag of hatred. The bottom line is it says, in part, Jews are to blame for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
I have reported the literature we received at our home to the Anti-Defamation League. I have also asked the local police and sheriff's agencies about any reports they have received, even though this may not violate any laws, as people are free to act ignorantly.
In response to my request for information on Tuesday, the ADL said its regional office had not received other reports of such hateful material being distributed in Wyoming. However, the group says it has seen similar content elsewhere, including in Colorado.
"The fliers are very similar, if not identical, to antisemitic fliers being distributed in other parts of the country," wrote Jeremy Shaver, senior associate regional director of the organization's region, which includes Wyoming and Colorado. "The fliers play on all of the old anti-Jewish conspiracies, as well as a few new ones related to 9/11, COVID, immigration, etc."
On Twitter, the group wrote that it "condemns the hateful, antisemitic fliers distributed in Cheyenne. We commend community members for speaking up and clearly stating that hate is not a Wyoming value."
Here is where the laughable part comes in. As anyone with any sense of the world, who has been fed a diet of anything other than disinformation, knows, neither Jews nor any other particular group in America are to blame for the atrocities of 9/11.
I am so thankful the people of Cheyenne are so much better than what this little baggie represents. As I have written about before in this same space, most people here are not carrying around hatred inside. They are welcoming, even when people might be different than them.
While there are few fellow Jews here, that has not stopped the community from being supportive of this religion, and many others. I have seen this so many times. From the hundreds of people who came to my congregation's annual open house and food festival, to getting help from my work colleagues when I need to take off from work to attend religious ceremonies, this is a supportive community.
There are evidently a few bad apples. More than that, I think there are some people here who would benefit from being educated about other cultures. I think when they are exposed to these other cultures, they are more likely to understand these groups are not the enemy. Hatred and disinformation and the ignorance they breed are the enemy.
We have seen several reports in recent months of such ignorance in our public school system and among some businesses in our community. While these are, fortunately, very much outside of the norm in Cheyenne, I am glad that these aberrations have received attention. This, hopefully, will lead to education and maybe a change in attitudes.
I am also thankful I got to know this region and some of its people before I encountered this fresh instance of antisemitism. I now know firsthand that the people of Cheyenne, Laramie County and Wyoming are not anything like the stereotype that some hold of Wyomingites. I can definitively say that people in our community are no more biased than people on the East Coast, from where I moved.
I realize that in many of my columns, including right now, I give people plenty of ammunition to poke at me as an outsider to Wyoming. Indeed, the few times people have hit below the proverbial belt when taking issue with my journalism here, they have always referenced my outsider status. I think I understand why this sometimes happens, and I would consider this to be fair game in the public sphere.
I also have personally written in the space about my religion and about my family, as well. A part of me thought I would never have to specify this. Nonetheless, let me be clear: Leaving hateful material at my home goes beyond the bounds of respectful discourse.
This is why I am appreciative that we here in Cheyenne are so much better than this.
The online version of this article has been updated with additional information from the ADL.