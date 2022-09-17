Jonathan Make headshot

My family's recent trip to return to Washington, D.C., was a reminder that things do not always go according to plan.

I think this is relevant to Cheyenne. One of the stated advantages of living in a densely populated place is that it is simply supposed to be more convenient. When this is not so, it makes the case for living in the rest of America more enticing. 

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

