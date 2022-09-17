My family's recent trip to return to Washington, D.C., was a reminder that things do not always go according to plan.
I think this is relevant to Cheyenne. One of the stated advantages of living in a densely populated place is that it is simply supposed to be more convenient. When this is not so, it makes the case for living in the rest of America more enticing.
During our almost five days in Washington, we dealt with many new and old-economy companies. This was a test of the ease of use of Lyft, Getaround, Zipcar, Whole Foods, Hertz and the Metro subway system.
There were several instances of what I call first-world problems.
After we landed in suburban Virginia, we took a Lyft to our hotel in downtown Washington. For those able to discern where exactly to meet your taxi-like car, it is a relative breeze.
I have often found it confusing to try to figure out where, in the vast pick-up areas, you should meet your ride. Once we found the car, it was a breeze getting into Washington. The price (before tip) of $43.99 was probably about half of a regular taxi.
It’s always nice to begin a trip on a good note, especially after a long day of travel. Once we switched rooms at the Marriott hotel so we could truly have some peace and quiet, staying there was awesome. We used hotel frequent-guest points, so the stay was free.
Our son, who was marking both his bar mitzvah and his birthday, had wanted to get a half-sheet cake from Costco to serve our guests. For our family, Costco cakes are used to note the good times.
Cars and cake
I figured it would be a piece of cake – no pun intended – to rent a vehicle to drive to a Costco.
I signed up for an on-demand ride service called Zipcar and a kind of crowdsourced vehicle borrowing platform called Getaround.
Getaround was not available in downtown. I think it works best in residential neighborhoods, because that is where people live. You can borrow their car for a fee – as long as you pick it up where they live and return it there.
In a brief statement provided by email on Friday, Getaround responded, in its entirety, that its "cars are located in a wide range of locations throughout the city including residential areas, parking garages, general street parking, and dedicated parking spaces."
Zipcar was more disappointing. For starters, the sign-up process was cumbersome.
I had to upload photos of my own driver's license, as well as a photo of my own face taken that day, probably half a dozen times. I kept trying to enter in my credit card information. This was necessary for the company to do its due diligence to make sure it could lend me one of its cars, which are usually parked in centralized locations throughout a metropolitan area.
I think because my license is from the District of Columbia and my home address is in Cheyenne, the technology platform wanted to do some more thorough digging.
While I was in D.C., I never got approved to use Zipcar. Authorization came almost a week later. Calling them on the phone did no good. Trying to cancel their monthly service also got me no response, and my credit card was still charged.
I only heard back from Zipcar after I emailed their spokespeople twice over two days. That netted me two similar explanations, one of which was given to me as a consumer.
In the official comment on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson emailed to say that my "license uploaded but the image of you was unclear/fuzzy, which resulted in the delay. Because we provide access to a valuable asset and want to ensure the safety of our car-sharing community, we review applications carefully, especially if there is a discrepancy in the application process (like your photo)."
Instead of renting a car, we walked to the nearest Whole Foods, less than a mile away. Bakers there were not sure if they could make us a cake within 24 hours. They later called my father back to confirm this. Thanks to my father's dedication, he picked up a similar cake from yet another Whole Foods the next day.
Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, is supposed to be easy to patronize.
If I hear back from Whole Foods, I will let you know what they say.
Hertz
The pinnacle of our first-world difficulties occurred with trying to rent a car. Hertz made it a, well, hurtful experience.
We had a picnic to attend outside town. We needed to get there on time.
I picked up the phone the night before and spoke with someone at the customer service toll-free number. I reserved a midsize car for about $55 for an afternoon and evening. This seemed like a good deal.
We walked to the location we were given. Turned out, it had apparently closed a few years ago. We were directed by a local employee to go elsewhere. We took a cab and eventually found our way to the rental counter.
As is typical for a rental car companies in many places, Hertz had almost no vehicles available. We got an SUV instead of a regular car, and there was only about a quarter tank of gas.
Now we also had to find a gas station, making us even more late for our picnic date. This, plus taking the cab, set us back $30. Hertz was not looking like such a good deal, after all.
It turned out to be a good thing we had an SUV. We put lots of stuff, from two additional passengers besides our family, in the trunk. Just as the Hertz employee had promised, this SUV, a Nissan Rogue, really did drive like a car.
That night, I tried to return this automobile. This proved to be anything but simple. The signs in a parking garage directed us to return the car to a line of vehicles that were parked overnight, because the rental location was closed. However, an employee of the parking lot operator directed us to park elsewhere.
To get to the correct level of the parking structure, it seemed like you had to drive up a few flights and then come back down. When I found there was no designated area to park rental cars, I tried to leave it where I thought other rentals were also being returned. The same garage employee ordered me to go elsewhere.
I next tried to find the key-return dropbox. But the elevator was out of service. The stairwell was locked. I walked around on three levels of the garage to try to find another place to approach the Hertz kiosk. No luck.
I eventually took the subway back to our hotel, where I left at the front desk the key to the SUV. The Hertz social media team had directed me to share my concerns with the district manager. My emails to him bounced back.
Four days later, I still do not think Hertz has found either the car or its key. They keep calling my phone with automated messages saying the car was not returned. The social media people at the company keep telling me that my problem is being escalated.
Hertz did not respond to a request for comment.
Of all the companies we interacted with, Hertz was the worst. I am sure they have a lot on their plate right now.
Let’s hope they can improve the customer experience before the next time we visit D.C.