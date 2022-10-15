Jonathan Make headshot

If you are of a certain age, you may remember a commercial for Wendy’s back in the 1980s. An elderly female customer went up to the counter of the fast-food restaurant and famously asked, “Where’s the beef?“

I have been having that feeling since I tried to find one central source for biographical information about every single candidate running in a local, state or federal election here in Wyoming.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

