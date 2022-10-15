If you are of a certain age, you may remember a commercial for Wendy’s back in the 1980s. An elderly female customer went up to the counter of the fast-food restaurant and famously asked, “Where’s the beef?“
I have been having that feeling since I tried to find one central source for biographical information about every single candidate running in a local, state or federal election here in Wyoming.
This trip down the internet rabbit hole began on a recent Sunday, when a librarian at the Laramie County Library here in Cheyenne asked me for some help, so she could explain to a patron how to locate this information. I thought this would be a piece of cake. While the librarian and her colleague watched, I pulled out my phone and opened my web browser.
I went to my go-to source: the Secretary of State’s Office sos.wyo.gov/Elections/2022ElectionInformation.aspx. There is a lot of helpful information on candidates there.
Unfortunately, it does not appear to have a comprehensive guide to all of the political contenders, besides listing their contact information. Other places where I have lived seemed to have put together such a guide. Sometimes, you even get a printed copy automatically by mail. I did not hear back from the Secretary of State’s Office asking about such information.
Here in Laramie County, I also have yet to find such a central resource. Given that early voting is underway for the general election (including for the next permanent secretary of state), this seems like a good time to start to remedy this.
While visiting with the librarians, I also navigated to the Laramie County Clerk’s Office site at elections.laramiecountyclerk.com. I found no comprehensive list of bios beyond a candidate roster.
By then, I was feeling disappointed I couldn’t assist the librarians, who always help me. I also wondered, how can voters make an informed decision without a comprehensive guide?
Vote411
I then went to a League of Women Voters-affiliated website. Anyone can find out who is running in their area at vote411.org. The site is easy to navigate.
The League cannot compel candidates to provide anything. When I entered the street address of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to generate personalized voting information, for many contenders, the site said the “candidate has not yet responded.”
As of Wednesday, half of the candidates to replace Liz Cheney as the sole U.S. representative for Wyoming had not responded to the League. A single gubernatorial candidate had complied. Neither candidate to be the next Wyoming superintendent of public instruction had cooperated. The sole candidate listed to become secretary of state had not replied.
The league offers tips, at vote411.org/candidate-contact, on how people can try to get candidates to cough up details, a spokesperson noted.
“We have found some success in compelling candidates to respond to our nonpartisan voter guide questions when the public puts pressure on” them, wrote Sarah Courtney, the League’s chief communications officer, in an email to me. “We launched a toolkit in 2020.”
Courtney also wrote, and I agree, that “when candidates are not transparent about where they stand on the issues, the voters miss out on choosing candidates that best align with their values.”
“We are also concerned about the lack of responses by candidates, both here in Wyoming and in other parts of the country and have been discussing the possible reasons,” wrote Nancy Lockwood, president of the League of Women Voters of Wyoming, in an email Friday. “A candidate’s failure to respond to the questions in Vote 411.org or other voter guides shows a lack of respect for voters and their decision making.”
Other sites
It seems as if slightly more candidates provided information to the WTE than to the League.
Many addressed a standardized set of questions, found at WyomingNews.com/news/elections/election_2022. Others did not answer.
I cannot understand why a candidate would not cooperate. Indeed, all the contenders to be on the Laramie County School District 1 board met with the WTE’s editorial board.
After I left the library, I found this handy website from the county clerk: https://bit.ly/3Mp0blp. Thing is, the web address is unwieldy and it took me a few tries to find this site. Although there are no bios, it directs users to the website of current officeholders. Problem is, this excludes anyone who is not already elected.
The county clerk’s website has the “Candidates’ Corner,” at elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/candidates-corner, noted Dale Davis, the office’s chief deputy. This “has the General Candidate Roster with contact information,” he wrote in a brief email.
In a follow-up email on Thursday night, Davis pointed me to wyvote.vote, which says it was created by the Election Division of the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. I think this site is a great complement to vote411.org, and it does have some candidate profiles.
I intend to soon identify the candidates who have – and who have not – provided their information. I hope to see more transparency, so that you, the voter, can more easily make an informed decision.