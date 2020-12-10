When Marian Orr was elected our first female mayor of Cheyenne, she formed a committee to celebrate Cheyenne’s 150th anniversary. In so doing, she involved a great number of local citizens. I was fortunate in that she made me the honorary chairman of the event, and Mona Pearl was the chair. The mayor and Mona were able to recruit citizens to head the many committees that were necessary to plan and execute the many projects involved in the celebration.
She also attempted to establish programs to involve her fellow citizens in the smooth operation of the city government. Unfortunately in that regard, her rapport with the City Council was not as pleasant as it should have been. As a result, friction developed between the mayor and some members of the City Council, which drastically impaired her ability to suggest courses of action that might not be palatable to members of the City Council. This limited the scope of work that could be done to improve the city.
Bill Nation is a lifelong resident of Cheyenne and served in the Navy in World War II. He was mayor of Cheyenne for three terms, and also served in the Wyoming Legislature and on the original Wyoming Recreation Commission.