Each year, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics selects a theme for National Nutrition Month in March. This year’s theme is “Celebrate a World of Flavors.”
By incorporating a variety of foods from different cultures, enjoying different flavors, utilizing familiar ingredients in new ways and focusing on nutrient-dense foods, individuals can refresh their nutrition routines and even boost their immune systems.
Explore new flavors
You can add new flavors and food choices by choosing a new fruit, vegetable or whole grain when you shop for groceries. You can also choose healthy recipes based on cultures from around the world. Trying new flavors and foods can increase the variety of the foods you eat and provide additional nutrients to your meals.
Learning about new foods and cooking techniques can also help you spice up old recipes. This includes learning how to cook with new herbs and seasonings, which can enhance food and meal flavors. It’s also valuable to try different cooking techniques and equipment, which can make cooking more enjoyable and add variety to meals.
As you try new foods, it’s still important to ensure that the foods have no added sugars and to limit saturated fats and sodium. It’s also healthier to bake, broil, grill and roast foods instead of frying them.
Increase nutrients
Eating foods from all the food groups, with an emphasis on consuming nutrient-dense foods, ensures you will have enough nutrients to fully fuel your body and the vitamins and minerals needed to sustain good health. It’s also important to focus on eating foods with fewer added sugars, saturated fat and sodium. Healthy, nutrient-rich foods include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, seafood, eggs, beans, peas, lentils, unsalted nuts and seeds, low-fat dairy, lean meat and poultry.
A good strategy for ensuring healthy meals is to “build your plate.” Start by filling half of the plate with fruits and vegetables. Next, pick a lean protein. The last step is to incorporate a whole grain. Try to have at least three different food “colors” on your plate. And pay attention to portion sizes and consider the kinds and amounts of beverages you drink. And it’s always a good idea to refer to the nutrition facts label so you can make informed decisions about food and how much of that food you should be eating.
The “MyPlate” nutrition guide is a great reference. This guide depicts a place setting with a plate and glass divided into five food groups. Visit www.myplate.gov for complete details.
Incorporate healthy eating
Planning grocery shopping and meals each week can help you achieve balance and ensure that meals include a variety of nutrients.
Planning ahead can also prevent you from making unhealthier food choices when you are in a time crunch.
Boost your immunity with nutrition
Maintaining a balanced diet is the best way to supply your body with the nutrition needed to support a strong immune system. Getting nutrients through food sources is best.
If you want to boost your immune system, focus on the following:
Vitamin A: Protects the body against pathogens by keeping the skin, mouth, stomach, intestines and the respiratory tract healthy. Good sources of vitamin A include dairy products, fish, meat and eggs. Foods that are highest in beta carotene (which converts to vitamin A) are dark orange and yellow vegetables and green leafy vegetables.
Vitamin C: Stimulates antibody production and supports the function of white blood cells. Vitamin C has been shown to reduce the duration of cold symptoms and aids in tissue repair. Good sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits and orange and red fruits and vegetables.
Vitamin D: Regulates antimicrobial functions and can be found in fatty fish, egg yolks and fortified dairy.
Vitamin E: Works as an antioxidant to protect immune cell membranes. Good sources of vitamin E include seeds, nuts, vegetable oils, peanut butter, whole grain cereals and eggs.
Zinc: Aids in wound healing. Good sources of zinc include meat, eggs, poultry, seafood, whole grains, milk, seeds and nuts.
Iron: Works as a component of enzyme functions that are crucial for immune cell function. Sources of iron include red meat, beans, nuts and fortified breakfast cereals.
