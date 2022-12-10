Dan Neal

Here in Wyoming, and across the country, people enrolled in Medicare are engaged in the annual task of assessing their supplemental insurance coverage. Insurance companies anxious to acquire more customers have flooded my mailbox with pitches urging me to sign up before the open enrollment period ended Dec. 7.

The supplemental plans, known as Medigap, are offered by private insurers to cover some or all of the out-of-pocket costs that Medicare Parts A and B do not. Medicare’s website enables its clients to compare the Medigap plans easily, but it’s still not an easy decision. It requires gambling on one’s health – or, in more official language, risk assessment. As elderly humans, we senior citizens know that cancer, a Parkinson’s diagnosis or onset of diabetes can suddenly change a person’s health needs and send medical costs skyrocketing. Will it happen this year? Next?

Dan Neal is the former executive director of the Equality State Policy Center. He worked for decades as a journalist in Wyoming, including as the special legislative editor for WyoFile.

