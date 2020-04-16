”For what house, once destroyed, can be built again in all its meaning?” – Madame Liang, “The Three Daughters of Madame Liang” by Pearl Buck
It would be difficult to argue that the demolished Carey Building had no value. Spanning three centuries, it was built within a decade of the city’s founding by a significant figure in Cheyenne’s history, and has since contributed to the downtown’s business and unique architecture.
During the building’s lifespan of 140 or so years, Einstein developed the theories of special and general relativity and worked on a “grand” unified field theory. The Wyoming State Capitol was built. Wyoming became a state.
Martha, the last passenger pigeon and survivor of millions of her species, died. Lucy, 3.2 million years old, emerged in Ethiopia. At the beginning of the last century, at the demands of farmers and ranchers, the U.S. Army killed all wolves in Yellowstone (and found themselves forced to cull an exploding elk population to save them and the park’s ecosystem).
Wars on virtually every continent and a climate crisis threatened human civilization. Astronomers mapped our place in the cosmos: galaxies, solar systems, exoplanets, traced the origins of the universe and theorized dark matter. Species disappeared in mass extinctions, and thousands more have since been threatened, including Wyoming’s black-footed ferret.
At the behest of Teddy Roosevelt, Joseph Carey migrated to Wyoming at the dawn of the city’s creation to serve as the first U.S. attorney for the Territory of Wyoming. He later served as associate justice for the Wyoming Supreme Court, mayor of Cheyenne, governor of Wyoming, delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives from the Territory of Wyoming and U.S. senator from Wyoming. Carey served on the UW Board of Trustees, as a member of the Progressive Party seeking to re-elect Teddy Roosevelt, and rivaled F.E. Warren in Wyoming prominence and politics.
Senator Carey built not only the Carey Building, but other buildings in the area, as well.
The building’s problems stemmed from absentee owner dereliction, but more precisely from City Council’s refusal to impose sane standards of safety and upkeep of historic buildings. For some odd reason, the city refused to prohibit holes, mold, deterioration and damage.
Scott Roybal and other council members say they support “personal property rights,” but that is a vague term that invites haphazard and uneven development, even damage, rather than succinct vision. A better criteria for council to use is what is best for neighborhoods: what will contribute to area vibrancy and community character.
A lack of vision kept council and Mayor Marian Orr fumbling through their eventual decision to tear down the Carey Building – and its meaning with it.
To avoid future chaos, the council and mayor need a resolution that makes clear their commitment to preservation and neighborhoods, or the historic charm of our tiny downtown is doomed to extinction.
Although some people actually think it’s great to tear down architecturally significant buildings and move government into the downtown, it is quite possibly the worst choice for the area. Government buildings don’t energize downtowns, and employees seldom create flow into the downtown.
This city has a fairly long history of tearing down significant buildings that carry meaning, then rebuilding on top, a weak system paradoxically created by too much available money flowing into the community for destruction but “not enough” for restoration.
Responding to Mayor Orr’s desire to work together with the community, here is what I have proposed to continue preservation efforts:
Make use of talent. Bring the planning division out of mothballs (two historic planners), where it was relegated by some former council members and the mayor. Energize other boards and authorities.
Focus on vibrant, people-centered neighborhoods.
Acknowledge that historic buildings are a center of our community.
Revive plans on dusty city shelves that support both vibrant neighborhoods and historic preservation.
Enlist the advisory talents of the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board. Formed after the Carnegie Library was foolishly demolished, the CHPB has been underutilized, even vigorously opposed, by city entities. With some of inexhaustible talent on the board, the CHPB has a track record of identifying the salvageable and finding revenue streams. So, instead of inexplicably asking the CHPB to step aside from the Carey Building, Mayor Orr missed a valuable opportunity to profit from community resources at her fingertips to solve Bloomberg problems.
Deal with city-owned authentic historic structures, such as the original airport terminal and the pump house, with vision and resources instead of a wrecking ball.
Change the focus of the Blight Task Force to developing meaningful policy.
Create support for historic preservation on the leadership level. City Council and the mayor should sign off on a resolution that they support historic architecture and vibrant neighborhoods. As legislative and executive bodies, they wield power to change the community for the better. In all honesty, these things – a resolution and statement for vibrant neighborhoods – already exist buried somewhere in file cabinets, rather than embedded in policy.
The challenge here is to maintain the historic charm that defines our unique character in the American cosmos.