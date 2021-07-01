Dear Laramie County School District 1 Community,
Let me start by saying how excited I am to be joining the Cheyenne community, and how optimistic I am for our students’ and our children’s futures.
I have spent my entire career in education, and every decision I’ve made – whether in the classroom as a teacher, as a principal or as an administrator – has been shaped by what that decision would mean for the students in front of me. That laser-like focus on students will continue in Laramie County, and I hope you will join me to develop a student-focused strategic direction for this district.
I’ve seen firsthand that education is a game changer, and it is our responsibility as adults in the district to ensure that every child in our community has an equitable shot at a great future. To do that, we need partners throughout the community, including business and civic leaders, faith leaders, educators, parents and public officials to commit to working together and keeping students in the forefront.
I commit to you that as long as I am superintendent, I will communicate directly, transparently and regularly with all of you. My door is open to any willing partner who is ready and interested in rolling up their sleeves to help build upon the strong foundation that is in place within Laramie County School District 1.
I recognize that the task before us is not easy. As the cliche goes: nothing worth doing is. I am ready to hit the ground running, and in the weeks to come, I look forward to convening a number of community meetings to hear directly from you about what is important to you, your family, your business and your community.
I hope that these town hall meetings will also be complemented with more personal, informal conversations over coffee and breakfast and under the Friday night lights this fall.
While I grew up on the East Coast and started my career three decades ago in northern New Jersey, the Mountain West has been my home for over a decade, and I could not imagine living or working anywhere else ever again. Thank you in advance for your support, your partnership and your prayers as I set out on this journey.
Working together, I am certain that Cheyenne’s kids will get an education that sets them on a path to thrive.
Please do not ever hesitate to reach out.
Margaret Crespo, LCSD1 Superintendent
Biography
Margaret Crespo began her education career 30 years ago in northern New Jersey.
She served as a teacher in Jersey City, New Jersey, before moving to Dysart School District in Surprise, Arizona, where she served as a counselor, assistant high school principal, interim community resources director/planning principal and high school principal. In Phoenix, Arizona, she became director of curriculum for Anytown Arizona.
In 2007, she was hired as principal at Heath and John Evans Middle Schools in Weld School District 6, in Greeley, Colorado. Next, she served as director of secondary services, executive director of secondary services and chief academic officer/chief operations officer for Thompson School District in Loveland, Colorado.
She joined Boulder Valley School District in 2018, where she served as assistant superintendent, secondary. Crespo was then hired as area superintendent, Southwest before assuming her role in LCSD1.
Crespo serves as an adjunct professor at Argosy University, University of Northern Colorado and University of Northern Arizona, and has served on numerous boards and councils throughout her career.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and history, and a master’s degree in counseling from Montclair State University, Upper Montclair, New Jersey. She also holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Arizona State University.