This column is the second in a series of 10 explaining salvation from the historic Christian viewpoint. Nine different aspects of salvation were introduced last month. This month, the first of the three “basic” Big Salvation words, “justification,” will be examined.
For Martin Luther and other leaders of the Reformation, the central concept in salvation was “justification.” They understood that justification was essential for each human because of another key biblical doctrine, “depravity.” The Bible teaches that all humans have sinned (Romans 3:23) and as a result are separated from God for eternity because the wage of sin is death (Romans 6:23). This death eventually includes physical death, but also spiritual death in that our sin makes a separation between each human and God.
Depravity takes these teachings of all humans sinning and being separated from God into this central teaching. “Depravity means that without Christ you are not as bad as you can be, but you are as bad off as you can be.” The worst people have some good traits, but even the person you see as the morally best person sins and ends up separated from God as much as Hitler.
The word “justification” comes from Latin and means to “declare righteous.” The Latin term was translated from the New Testament Koine Greek word “dikaiow.” Several English uses of the word “justification” are not how the term is used in the Bible. It can mean “to show you are reasonable,” as in “The policeman justified his actions.” Another meaning of justification can be to “rearrange,” as in “The editor justified the right margin.” These are accurate uses of the word justify, but not how the word is used in the Bible.
Over the decades, thousands of Christians have been taught that biblical justification means “just as if I had never sinned.” That certainly includes part of the meaning of justification, but is not all that happens when God justifies a sinner through faith in Jesus as savior.
Romans 5:9 states that “… having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from the wrath of God through Him (Jesus).” This verse clearly connects justification to salvation from the wrath of God, revealing this declaration of our righteousness comes as a result of Jesus’ blood (dying in your place for your sin). Romans 4:5 states: “But to the one who does not work, but believes in Him who justifies the ungodly, his faith is reckoned as righteousness.”
In other words, our faith in Jesus as savior declares that we are righteous (right) before God. Romans 3:26 states “… He might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.” When God declares a believer in Jesus to be righteous, He not only takes away the negative (our sin placed on Jesus) but adds the positive (charging Jesus’s righteousness to the new believer.)
This transaction will be studied in more depth later in the “Big Salvation” word “imputation.” This is where the Christian “trades charge accounts with Christ, with our sin charged to Jesus and His righteousness now charged to our account.” Being justified is not just that you are before God without sin, but also that you are before Him with all the righteousness of Jesus credited to you.
To make this column applicable, I want to use a question from James Kennedy’s “Evangelism Explosion.” The question is “If God asked you tonight, ‘Why should I let you into my heaven?’ what would be your answer?”
If your answer is based on your own works, what you have done or not done, this teaching on justification shows your answer to be inadequate. You can be justified once for all time by faith in Jesus as the resurrected savior. Your sins are removed and Jesus’ righteousness charged to you only by faith in Jesus as savior and Lord. Have you made this decision?