This column is the third in a series explaining salvation from the historic Christian viewpoint. Justification, being declared righteous by God, was explained last month. This month, the second of the three “basic” Big Salvation words, “Sanctification,” will be examined.
The basic understanding of sanctification can be explained in this one statement: “Sanctification will make you holy positionally, progressively and permanently.”
The New Testament was written in koine Greek. The Greek word translated into English as “holy” is “hagiazo.” That Greek word and its derivatives are translated into English as a variety of words, all meaning “set apart.”
The term can be used in non-theological ways. For example, if I am the only person in a crowded room with a beard, I am “set apart” or “holy” by being the only one with a beard.
When the Greek words are used in relation to Christianity, the translations include holy, sanctified, sanctuary and saint. These English translations from Greek are all based off the same root word, “hagiazo.” Each English word deals with being “set apart,” this time in relation to sin.
Sanctuary is a location or building set apart for the use of God and His people. Holy and sanctified refer to individuals or locations set apart from sin. A saint in the Bible is a person set apart from sin. No one has to be voted into being a saint, as every person who trusts Christ as Savior from their sin is a “saint,” set apart by God from sin for His use in this world.
The first aspect of sanctification is “positional sanctification,” that God puts you in a new position of being set apart from sin at the point of your salvation. In 1 Corinthians 1:2, Paul writes “… to those who have been sanctified in Christ Jesus, saints by calling …” In writing to all those of various ages who are in the church of Corinth, he says they are “sanctified,” “saints” by calling. Yet as the letter continues, it is clear that many of those in the church are not acting in a godly manner.
In 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, there is a long list of sins given. In verse 11, it states “Such were some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified …” Even though the Corinthians continue to sin at times, the Bible says in the past tense, “you were sanctified.” At the point of your salvation, you become a saint, set apart from sin, even though you can continue to sin. This is positional sanctification.
The second aspect of sanctification is “progressive sanctification.” This is where Christians try to live up to their new positions of being holy by making decisions to live apart from sin in their everyday lives. 1 Peter 1:15-16 commands Christians “… be holy yourselves in all your behavior, because it is written ‘You shall be holy as I am holy.’” Even though already positionally holy in God’s sight, He commands us to match our actions to our positions by turning from sin in our lives. When we do sin, we can confess those sins (1 John 1:9) and have our fellowship with God restored.
The third aspect of sanctification is “permanent sanctification.” This is where your position of being holy matches up with permanent holiness in heaven. No longer are we battling our sin nature by resisting sin and confessing it when we do sin. Jude 24 declares “Now to Him who is able to … make you stand in the presence of His glory blameless with great joy …” 1 Thessalonians 5:23 states “Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you entirely … without blame at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Sanctification will make you holy positionally, progressively and permanently. Have you made the decision to trust Christ as Savior and Lord to begin life as one of God’s saints, set apart for Him?