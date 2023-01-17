Walter Olson

Interest in ranked choice voting has been spreading fast in communities across the country, with Seattle; Evanston, Illinois; and Fort Collins, Colorado, due to vote in November on whether to join New York City, Minneapolis, Portland, Maine, and the 20 or so other localities that already use it.

A key legal obstacle for communities that want to try out the method, however, can be in obtaining the needed go‐​ahead from their state governments. So it’s relevant to point out that from a small‐​government, individual‐​liberty perspective, the discretion to employ RCV if voters want it looks to be one of the most innocuous home‐​rule powers a municipality can request.

Walter Olson is a senior fellow at the Cato Institute and the author of several books about the American legal system. He writes often on election law.

