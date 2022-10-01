Walter Olson

Walter Olson

Ranked choice voting is gaining ground across America. In August, Alaska ran its first election using the method, joining Maine, New York City and many smaller communities.

RCV is a voting method grounded in common sense with a time-proven track record. It empowers individual voters to send a clearer message about whom they want to represent them. It helps elevate the candidates who are genuinely most popular with the public. Study after study shows RCV does not confuse voters, who find it easy to use.

Walter Olson is a senior fellow at the Cato Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus