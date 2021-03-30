As organizations representing cancer patients and oncologists in Wyoming, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the Association for Clinical Oncology urge the Senate to pass Medicaid expansion to provide health coverage for approximately 25,000 more low-income, uninsured and hardworking Wyoming residents.
More than 33,000 Wyomingites currently live with cancer, and this year, more than 3,000 more residents will be diagnosed. Many will be uninsured. Access to affordable, comprehensive care is essential to detect, treat and survive cancer. Too often, families without insurance are forced to avoid necessary care for preventive measures or timely early detection screenings that could save lives and taxpayer dollars.
The COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn have led to countless residents losing jobs, income and employer-sponsored health insurance. For those newly uninsured, coverage through Medicaid could be lifesaving. Simply put, Wyoming can’t afford not to expand Medicaid.
Individuals enrolled in Medicaid have cancer detected earlier than those without insurance. Medicaid coverage provides access to timely and appropriate treatment and care that can reduce death and suffering. By offering coverage to more individuals who make too much for Medicaid under the current eligibility requirements, but too little to afford private health insurance, Wyoming lawmakers can ensure more people have access to lifesaving health coverage.
According to American Cancer Society research, uninsured rates fell nearly 10% to about 3.5% between 2011-14 in states that expanded Medicaid. This decline in uninsured individuals resulted in a significant shift toward early diagnosis and better outcomes in common cancers like lung, breast and colon. ACS studies have also found low-income women were 25% more likely to adhere to screening guidelines in expansion states than in non-expansion states.
Fewer uninsured individuals means more financial security for Wyoming residents, health systems and the state. Research has found in states that expanded Medicaid, Affordable Care Act insurance Marketplace premiums are about 7% lower than in non-expansion states, and hospitals are 84% less likely to close. Passing Medicaid expansion would protect Wyoming citizens and our vital agriculture economy and self-employed ranchers, helping to manage the risk of economic catastrophe for hardworking families.
Refusing to expand Medicaid would be costly. When patients don’t have health insurance, it costs taxpayers, communities and the state. When someone gets care at a county hospital without insurance, that cost falls directly on taxpayers who support the hospital. Rural facilities are often the only source of care for communities, and they shoulder the cost of treating uninsured patients. If these rural facilities are forced to absorb the uncompensated care and close their doors, the health of an entire community suffers.
We urge the Senate to pass Medicaid expansion to help reduce cancer incidence and mortality. Without expansion, the state and taxpayers will continue to shoulder the financial burden, and countless lives will be lost.