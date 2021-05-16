April is National Donate Life Month, a month of activities to encourage people to sign up as organ, eye and tissue donors, and celebrate those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.
Why is National Donate Life Month important, and what are Wyoming residents doing to celebrate?
Wyoming is among the most generous states in the country when it comes to organ, eye and tissue donation. Locally, National Donate Life Month honors the generosity of Wyoming donors and their families and celebrates the lives of transplant recipients across our state. Last year alone, 215 donors in our region saved the lives of 622 recipients through organ donation and saved and healed the lives of countless others through tissue donation.
This year, residents are invited to #ShowYourHeart. You can help raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation by sharing with friends and family why you are signed up to be a donor. You can take part by visiting DonateLifeWyoming.org/ShowYourHeart to upload a photo, customize it with a heart and share what inspired you to sign up as an organ, eye and tissue donor using #ShowYourHeart on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
How many people are waiting for transplants in our community right now?
Nearly 2,000 people in our region are waiting for a lifesaving transplant, but the need affects us all because those on the waitlist often can’t work or participate in their communities as they normally would due to their health status.
What does it mean to sign up to be a donor?
Signing up to be a donor means you’ve decided to donate your organs, eyes and tissues at the time of your death. It’s a simple step everyone can take to help our community in a big way! Just one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and more than 75 lives through tissue donation.
How can Wyoming residents help?
The best thing anyone can do to help is sign up as an organ, eye and tissue donor by designating “Yes” each time you get or renew your driver’s license or state ID. Wyomingites can also sign up at DonateLifeWyoming.org. After you sign up to become a donor, it’s also important to share your decision with your loved ones. It’s not always an easy conversation, but making end-of-life decisions for yourself and talking it through with your loved ones can bring them comfort knowing they are honoring your decision during a difficult time.
How do you know if you’re already signed up to be a donor?
The easiest way to find out if you’re already signed up is to look at your driver’s license. If you see a little heart that means you’ve already said “Yes” to donation. If you don’t see a heart, it’s easy to sign up at DonateLifeWyoming.org. In Wyoming, we honor your most recent decision about donation, so it’s important to remember to say “Yes” every time you renew your license!
How many Wyomingites are signed up as donors?
The great news is 63% of Wyomingites are signed up to become donors – the third highest percentage in the country! I’ve always felt that Wyomingites embody the true “Spirit of the West” – we take care of our own and always help others in need.
Why aren’t more people signed up?
Through community research, we’ve found that some people are reluctant to sign up because of myths or misconceptions they’ve heard about donation and transplantation. For example, some people think they’re too old or sick to be a donor. But the reality is ANYONE can sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor, regardless of age or medical history. Even those with chronic conditions, including hepatitis and diabetes, can sign up. In Wyoming, we’ve seen donors well into their 80s give the gift of life!
Where can we go to find more facts on organ, eye and tissue donation?
If you have questions, I encourage you to visit DonateLifeWyoming.org. It’s a great resource for the facts you need to make an informed decision about donation. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for inspiring stories about everyday people who have been touched by donation.
These shared stories show us how donation and transplantation affects us all and how this one important decision could save a life.